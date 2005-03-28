CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Gaming

Potholes on Sony's PlayStation path

Sony fights a ruling that it halt sales of PS2 and fields gripes about dead pixels in its new PSP.

Sony fights a ruling that it halt sales of PlayStation 2 and fields gripes about dead pixels in its new PlayStation Portable.

Sony to challenge block on PS2 sales

Company will keep selling PlayStation 2 while it appeals court ban on sales of the console.
March 28, 2005

Tending to dead-pixel gripes

Sony urges customers to try faulty PSPs "for a week or two" to see if pixel problems truly irritate.
March 28, 2005

previous coverage

Game fans clamor for PlayStation Portable

Hundreds wait in line for hours to snag one of Sony's new portable game players.
March 24, 2005

Photos: Midnight madness for game players

Hundreds were lined up outside San Francisco's Metreon shortly before midnight to buy Sony's new game gadget.
March 24, 2005

PSP no one-trick pony

Sony's slick game machine hits the North American market this week. Will it conquer?
March 21, 2005

Consumers see red over dead pixels

Little pixel problems can cause big headaches, depending on how a gadget manufacturer handles the defect.
February 17, 2005