Potholes on Sony's PlayStation path

Sony fights a ruling that it halt sales of PlayStation 2 and fields gripes about dead pixels in its new PlayStation Portable.
Sony to challenge block on PS2 salesCompany will keep selling PlayStation 2 while it appeals court ban on sales of the console.
March 28, 2005
Tending to dead-pixel gripesSony urges customers to try faulty PSPs "for a week or two" to see if pixel problems truly irritate.
March 28, 2005
previous coverage
Game fans clamor for PlayStation PortableHundreds wait in line for hours to snag one of Sony's new portable game players.
March 24, 2005
Photos: Midnight madness for game playersHundreds were lined up outside San Francisco's Metreon shortly before midnight to buy Sony's new game gadget.
March 24, 2005
PSP no one-trick ponySony's slick game machine hits the North American market this week. Will it conquer?
March 21, 2005
Consumers see red over dead pixelsLittle pixel problems can cause big headaches, depending on how a gadget manufacturer handles the defect.
February 17, 2005
