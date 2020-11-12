Amateur artists in Spain, stop it. Just stop trying to restore crumbling or fading artworks unless you're professionally trained to do it. Yet another Spanish piece of art is making headlines for a botched restoration that made it look worse than it did when it was simply damaged, leading some to dub it "the potato head of Palencia."

Palencia, Spain-based artist Antonio Guzmán Capel shared photos on Facebook of a statue of a woman that's part of the exterior design of a bank there. According to The Art Newspaper, the artwork was created in 1923 and shows a smiling woman sitting among a herd of livestock.

The person who restored the work hasn't been identified, but whoever it was seems to have chipped off the original eyes, nose and mouth, plus part of the woman's headscarf, and replaced it with ... well, take a look. Random jack-o'-lantern style facial features, maybe?

Las fotos están un poco borrosas, de todas maneras se aprecia la pícia perfectamente. Esta cabeza se cayó de uno de los... Posted by Antonio Capel Artista on Saturday, November 7, 2020

The Madrid-based organization of professional restorers and conservators, ACRE, wrote in a tweet that the restoration was not done by professionals.

ESTO #NoEsRestauración. Es una intervención NO profesional.

👎



Polémica en Palencia por una restauración que deja hecho un «cristo» el relieve de una fachada https://t.co/18pEBXjKH4 — ACRE (@A_CR_E) November 9, 2020

And then, the jokes and memes arrived. One Twitter user declared the "before" image of the statue to be, "Me in 2019," and the "after" image to be "Me in 2020." Another did the same with the similar "How it started/How it's going" meme.

Me in 2019 Me in 2020 pic.twitter.com/6WPRYWP2h4 — CH (@OfficialCWH) November 12, 2020

I'm in Spain but the S is silent. Its such a shame whats been done to this and works of art like it — Crogers (@CrogersH20) November 12, 2020

Reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/QT6NTm5CVM — Elvis Dsouza (@theelvisdsouza) November 12, 2020

It looks like a problem with the medium. pic.twitter.com/apJSqg3U9V — Mick Anderson (@moldsporadic) November 12, 2020

Spain understands clickbait, attention trolling and tourism better than everyone gives them credit for. — Not Pepsi (@not_PepsiHQ) November 12, 2020

The statue's new look was compared to everything from SNL legend Mr. Bill to President Donald Trump.

Mr. Bill is worthy pic.twitter.com/WpAbWenCJl — Tim Hutchings (he/him) (@TimHutchingsFTW) November 12, 2020

Lmfaooooooo the new one looks like Donald Trump 🤣🤣🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/GeSlUjXPf4 — 👁️⃤ Rudy 👁️⃤ (@Calibro9323) November 12, 2020

The potato head of Palencia joins other famous botched art restorations, including a painting of the Virgin Mary, and the infamous Ecce Home restoration, aka Potato Jesus, back in 2012. In 2018, a wooden Spanish statue of St. George was revamped to look kind of like actor Nicolas Cage.