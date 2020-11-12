Amateur artists in Spain, stop it. Just stop trying to restore crumbling or fading artworks unless you're professionally trained to do it. Yet another Spanish piece of art is making headlines for a botched restoration that made it look worse than it did when it was simply damaged, leading some to dub it "the potato head of Palencia."
Palencia, Spain-based artist Antonio Guzmán Capel shared photos on Facebook of a statue of a woman that's part of the exterior design of a bank there. According to The Art Newspaper, the artwork was created in 1923 and shows a smiling woman sitting among a herd of livestock.
The person who restored the work hasn't been identified, but whoever it was seems to have chipped off the original eyes, nose and mouth, plus part of the woman's headscarf, and replaced it with ... well, take a look. Random jack-o'-lantern style facial features, maybe?
The Madrid-based organization of professional restorers and conservators, ACRE, wrote in a tweet that the restoration was not done by professionals.
And then, the jokes and memes arrived. One Twitter user declared the "before" image of the statue to be, "Me in 2019," and the "after" image to be "Me in 2020." Another did the same with the similar "How it started/How it's going" meme.
The statue's new look was compared to everything from SNL legend Mr. Bill to President Donald Trump.
The potato head of Palencia joins other famous botched art restorations, including a painting of the Virgin Mary, and the infamous Ecce Home restoration, aka Potato Jesus, back in 2012. In 2018, a wooden Spanish statue of St. George was revamped to look kind of like actor Nicolas Cage.
