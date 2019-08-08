Postmates will be getting a permit to trial its sidewalk delivery robots in San Francisco, according to a report. San Francisco Public Works will allow the food-delivery app to run tests on the service, TechCrunch reported Wednesday.
Postmates had originally partnered with Starship Technologies to trial delivery robots in Washington DC back in January 2017. In December last year, it then announced it was working on a fleet of delivery robots called Serve.
Serve robots will "work alongside the existing Postmates fleet to move small objects over short distances efficiently," a blog post last year said, adding the Lidar-equipped robots will travel at walking speed, run on electricity and bypass congestion by traveling on sidewalks.
Postmates' robots can carry up to 50 pounds of weight, and have a touchscreen for interactions.
Postmates and San Francisco Public Works didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
