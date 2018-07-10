Postmates launches in more than 100 new US cities

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Postmates will deliver your Chipotle burritos for free through July 15.

The food and retail delivery service said Tuesday it's expanding into more than 100 additional cities in the US.

On-demand services have become a way of life -- lunch, groceries, laundry, moving, rides, you name it. Apps seemingly put the whole world at your fingertips. Although the debate continues about just how profitable these services can be in the long term, they've certainly made convenience an everyday expectation.

Postmates has over 250,000 partners, including local restaurants, retail stores and neighborhood shops, the company said in a blog post. With this expansion, it will be in 385 cities, up from 250.

It's waiving delivery fees from Chipotle through July 15 and reducing it to $3.99 starting the next day.

"Chipotle is one of the most popular merchants on the Postmates platform," said Dan Mosher, senior vice president and merchant lead at Postmates. "We've already delivered over 1 million of their burritos and 2 million of their burrito bowls to our customers."

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.