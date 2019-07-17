CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TVs

Post Prime Day deals from Vizio: Save up to $1,200 on TVs, $200 on an Atmos sound bar

Amazon Prime Day is over but Vizio's discounts on TVs and sound bars at Best Buy, Sam's Club and Costco are still available.

vizio-m-series-quantum05
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon's big Prime Day 2019 sale may be over, but nobody told Vizio. The manufacturer is still offering steep discounts on many of its 2019  televisions and sound bars at stores such as Best Buy and Costco, including the 2019 M-series TV that recently earned an excellent CNET review and the CNET Editor's choice SB36512-F6 Atmos sound bar.

Many deals are at Best Buy while others can also be found at Costco, Sam's Club and Target. As of 9:45 a.m. on July 17, all of the deals below were still in effect, but that may change by the time you read this.

See also

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Vizio P-Series Quantum X (65 inches): $1,400

Save $800
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Vizio PX series is Vizio's best 2019 TV, the successor of the sweet 2018 P-Series Quantum. It's got higher brightness and more local dimming zones than its predecessor. We've yet to review it, but based on what we've seen so far it could be one of the best TVs of 2019. Also available at Sam's Club.

See at Costco
Read more

Vizio P-Series Quantum X (75 inches): $2,300

Save $1,200

The 75-inch version of the PX series above has an even better discount: save a whopping $1,200! It has all the goodness of the 65-inch, with 480 zones of local dimming. The PX75 is also available at Sam's Club.

See at Costco
Read more

Vizio P-Series Quantum (65 inches): $1,250

Save $150
Sarah Tew

The P-Series Quantum is Vizio's second-best TV for 2019. With a slightly dimmer image and fewer dimming zones than the X above, it should have slightly worse image quality. We haven't reviewed it yet but we expect it to perform a bit better than the 2019 M-Series (below), which was excellent.

See at Best Buy
Read more

Vizio P-Series Quantum (75 inches): $2,000

Save $500

Just like the X, the 75-inch version of the 2019 P-Series Quantum comes with an even steeper discount.

See at Best Buy
Read more

Vizio M8-Series Quantum (55 inches): $600

Save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

The M8-Series Quantum is the only Vizio TV from 2019 we have reviewed, and it's a winner. It has excellent picture quality for the money, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. The M-Series Quantum breaks new ground among midrange TVs by making quantum dot technology more affordable.

See at Best Buy
Read the Vizio M8-Series Quantum review
Now playing: Watch this: Vizio’s 2019 TVs get Apple AirPlay and beefed-up hardware
3:12

Vizio M8-Series Quantum (65 inches): $800

Save $200

The 65-inch version of the M8 Quantum is also available for $200 off.

See at Best Buy
Read the Vizio M8-Series Quantum review

Vizio M7-Series Quantum (50 inches): $470

Save $80

With fewer dimming zones than the M8 series the M7 probably doesn't perform as well. But hey, this is a 50-inch TV with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision support and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility for $400. Also available at Sam's Club, Costco and Target.

See at Best Buy

Deals on Vizio sound bars

Vizio SB36512-F6: $299

Save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

Until now Atmos sound bars have been hideously expensive, but the Vizio SB36512-F6 changed that. It was a great deal at $500, and a CNET Editor's Choice, but at $200 off, this is something else entirely. With great surround sound and easy setup, this is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen. Also available at Sam's Club and Costco.

See at Best Buy
Read the Vizio SB36512-F6 review

Vizio SB46514-F6: $900

Save $100

The Vizio SB46514-F6 is the company's flagship sound bar. It offers 5.1.4 Atmos surround in a 46-inch wide bar. It's $100 off at Amazon right now. 

See at Amazon
See also
Mentioned Above
Vizio P-Series Quantum PQ65-F1
$1,189
See it
$1,299 Walmart
See It
$1,449 B&H Photo-Video
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Should you pay to get your new TV calibrated?: Getting your TV calibrated by a professional who visits your house can help improve the picture. Here's what you need to know.

What is TV color temperature, and why does it matter?: Color temperature is a TV control that most never touch, but it's the key to making your TV as accurate as possible.

Vizio P-Series Quantum

Next Article: Prime Day 2019: The leftovers