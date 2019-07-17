Missed Prime Day deals? These great gadgets are still under $30

Prime Day has come and gone. But here's the thing: there are plenty of good deals sales still available, both at Amazon and Walmart. And that means it's a perfect time to update our list of the best gadget deals under $30.

To be clear, some of these are post-Prime Day sales that could disappear at any time. Others are more "everyday low prices." But all of these products have been fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by CNET editors.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku and Amazon have a boatload of video streamers available in the under-$50 price range. But if $30 is your cutoff, this entry-level Roku is your go-to choice. It delivers pretty much every video service you can think of, from Netflix to Hulu to countless more obscure apps, as well as the free-with-ads Roku Channel, too. You'll be hard-pressed to find more entertainment for your TV at this price. Read more: Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV: Which streaming device is best for Netflix, Hulu, YouTube in 2019? Read the Roku Express review

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Amazon sold a zillion of these during its Prime Day sale, when the price dipped as low as $22. But if you're willing to wait a few days while the company replenishes its stock, the most affordable Alexa speaker can be yours for just $3 more. Read the Echo Dot review

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Prefer Google Assistant to Alexa? If you act before the end of Wednesday, Google's most affordable smart speaker is also half price at Walmart. Read the Google Home Mini review

David Carnoy/CNET If you don't want a smart speaker listening in on your conversations -- or just want a rechargeable speaker that travels with you -- the Sony SRS-XB01 is a great choice. It sounds great for its size, and it's splashproof, too. (The price came in at under $15 as a Prime Day Lightning Deal, which is why most of the colors are currently sold out.) Read more: See our picks for the best mini Bluetooth speakers Read the Sony SRS-XB01 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Home security cameras are cheaper than ever, but if you want a great starter model for under $30, this Alexa-compatible Wyze model is a solid choice.

Anker This handy Anker 5,000-mAh battery pack is about the size of a MacBook power supply, and it can charge two USB-powered devices simultaneously. Best of all, it doubles as a wall charger, and the AC prongs fold up for easy travel. It's now available in white and lipstick red for $30, too. Read more: See our picks for the best battery packs for iPhone

Tyler Lizenby/CNET There are plenty of cheap smart plugs out there, but the Belkin WeMo Mini is one of the few at this price that deliver the hat trick: compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's Siri (HomeKit). In other words, this plug will smarten up any lamp in your home, regardless of which digital assistant you're using. Read the Belkin WeMo Mini review

Sarah Tew/CNET These days, one or more (or all) of the USB ports on laptops are USB-C. But there are still plenty of old-school rectangular USB-A ports out there. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive splits the difference perfectly, sporting both USB-C and USB-A plugs on one thumb drive. And now the 128GB model is priced below $25. (This is a great gift for anyone with a recent USB-C iPad Pro, since the autumn iPadOS upgrade will add support for external storage.)

Sarah Tew/CNET Yes, this product breaks our $30 budget by just a bit. But if you want solid sound quality in a full-size wireless headphone at a budget price, you can't do better than Tribit XFree Tune. See Tribit XFree Tune review

Looking for additional gear you can snag for even less? Check out our favorite products available for $25 or less.

Originally published early in 2019, updated to verify that all products are still available for under $30 (except where indicated).