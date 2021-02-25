Post Malone drops Hootie and the Blowfish cover ahead of Pokemon concert

Post Malone gave us a sneak preview of Saturday's virtual Pokemon Day concert on Thursday, with the release of his cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's Only Wanna Be With You. It'll drag you right back to the '90s, as the Pokemon franchise prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The original song was released as a single in 1995 and was last on the Billboard charts 25 years ago, so I guess that's enough of a connection for Malone to cover it for the Pokemon event.

If that isn't enough Pokemon hype for you, the company will also reveal some gaming news in a livestream Friday.