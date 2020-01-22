Possible Xbox Series X prototype photos reveal its ports

Microsoft

It'll be a few months before you're setting up Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series X at home, but some leaked photos of a prototype version of the next-gen console may offer a sneak preview of what you'll be dealing with. The images reveal the (slightly dusty) front and back of the console sitting on a cream carpet -- quite a contrast to the slick airbrushed shots from Microsoft's December reveal.

On the back, we see an optical audio port, two USB A ports, one HDMI port, ethernet port and power. The large rectangular port above the HDMI is for diagnostic reporting and unlikely to be on the final version of the console, according to Thurrott, which reported that the images are authentic.

Also visible are the console's barcode and serial number, so the company will know whose prototype this is. Microsoft, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about this alleged leaked, might also tweak this design in the months before the Series X's late 2020 release. We might get a better look during E3 2020 this June.

Semiconductor company AMD appeared to show off the back of the console during its CES 2020 press conference earlier this month, but later acknowledged that the images weren't official.