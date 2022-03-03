'Pose,' 'American Crime Story' and 'American Horror Story' on Hulu From Monday

FX Networks

Ryan Murphy's hit shows Pose, American Crime Story and American Horror Story are coming to Hulu. The third and final season of Pose, plus the true crime series about the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky impeachment scandal, will stream for the first time on Hulu as Murphy's FX shows leave Netflix behind.

Murphy is the hitmaking executive producer behind TV shows like Glee and Nip/Tuck, who signed a record-breaking $300 million development deal with Netflix in 2018. That led to Ratched, The Politician and Hollywood; but Pose, American Horror Story and American Crime Story were produced for FX, and so even those series that were on Netflix now join other FX shows on Hulu (which is in turn owned by Disney).

The most recent episodes of Pose and American Crime Story will make their streaming debut on Hulu this Monday, March 7. At the same time, past seasons will switch from Netflix to join creepy anthology series American Horror Story.

Season 3 of Pose aired on FX in summer 2021. Starring Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Mj Rodriguez, the powerful series charts New York City's drag ball culture through the 1980s and 1990s.

Impeachment: American Crime Story was on FX in late 2021. Beanie Feldstein plays Monica Lewinsky, Clive Owen is Bill Clinton and Edie Falco plays Hillary Clinton as they recount a scandal that rocked the White House in the late 1990s.

The previous two seasons, which left Netflix last month, were titled The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace.