Portland passes the toughest ban on facial recognition in the US

Getty Images

Portland's city council has passed the strongest ban on facial recognition in the US, blocking the technology from both government agencies and private businesses in the Oregon city on Wednesday.

Portland's ban on facial recognition isn't the first, but it's the strictest. While cities like San Francisco, Boston and Oakland have all passed legislation banning government agencies from using facial recognition, Portland's bill will outlaw the technology from being used by commercial businesses too.

The vote passed unanimously, and the ban will take effect in January 2021.

That means along with police officers being banned from using facial recognition to identify potential suspects, stores and businesses won't be able to use the technology either. An Oregonian report in February detailed how a Portland convenience store used facial recognition to allow entry and identify shoplifters.

The ban will also extend to facial recognition at airports, where airliners like Delta use the technology for boarding.

"All Portlanders are entitled to a city government that will not use technology with demonstrated racial and gender biases that endanger personal privacy," Portland mayor Ted Wheeler said at Wednesday's City Council meeting.

The commercial ban on facial recognition signals a step to outlaw the technology beyond police use. While companies like Amazon and Microsoft have paused their facial recognition work with police over ethical concerns, the technology is still being used by businesses, who can always provide that data to law enforcement agencies.

In July, the Electronic Frontier Foundation found that San Francisco police used a downtown business district's camera network to monitor protesters, blurring the lines between public and private surveillance.

Researchers have frequently found issues with facial recognition algorithms on racial and gender bias, regardless of who is using the technology. Detroit's police department has admitted that its facial recognition misidentifies people "96% of the time," and the technology has caused wrong arrests on multiple occasions.

Private businesses often have lower thresholds for accuracy than government agencies. Amazon recommends that law enforcement agencies use a 99% confidence threshold for its facial recognition algorithm, but not for private businesses, for example.

Private businesses also don't have rules or standards to prevent abuse for facial recognition. You could be banned from visiting a store and never know it's because the facial recognition system misidentified you as a shoplifter.

Bans on facial recognition have come city by city, while federal lawmakers look to pass national legislation on the technology. Most of the legislation proposed in the last year have been focused on public use of facial recognition rather than from private businesses.

In March 2019, two senators proposed the Commercial Facial Recognition Privacy Act, which would prevent companies from collecting facial recognition data on people without their consent.

Portland's City Council decision goes beyond limiting the technology, and fully outlaws it.

"This is the first of its kind legislation in the nation, and I believe in the world," Mayor Wheeler said. "This is truly a historic day for the city of Portland."

The ordinance bans both government agencies and private businesses from using facial recognition in Portland, with exceptions for individual use like unlocking your own phone or using a face filter on a social media app.

Companies that violate the ban are liable to lawsuits and may be required to pay $1,000 a day for each day of the violation, according to the legislation.

"We are a pro-technology city, but what we've seen so far in practice with this technology, it continues to exacerbate the overcriminalization of Black and Brown people in our community," commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said. "This measure will ensure facial recognition will not be used in this city until the above problems that have been laid out have been addressed and have been verified by independent sources, not just by people who want to sell something to us."