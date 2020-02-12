Portable charger bonanza: Get a 10,000-mAh power bank for $12 or a PD charger for a few dollars more

RAVPower

Portable chargers -- even inexpensive ones -- are a dime a dozen, so we keep our eyes peeled for models that bring something a little extra to the table. RAVPower has a portable charger that packs 10,000 mAh in its pocket-size frame (at 5.4x2.7x0.59 inches, it's roughly the size of a phone). It has a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports, so you can charge two devices at once. In a roundup of the best portable chargers and power banks, CNET's David Carnoy says, "There's nothing fancy about this charging solution, but it's slim for a 10,000-mAh power bank," and it's "dirt cheap." Dirt cheap it is. Right now you can snag the RAVPower 10,000-mAh Power Bank for just $12 when you click the $2 off coupon on the product page.

What's that you say? You yearn for more? Then check out this even smaller 10,000-mAh charger that has both USB-A and PD-compatible USB-C ports. The Xcentz Portable Charger is small enough to fit on top of a credit card and Xcentz says it's as light as a baseball, which I think it is a weird unit of measure. Nonetheless, the 6.5-ounce USB-C PD (Power Delivery) connector can push 18 watts to PD-compatible devices, like the Dell XPS 13 laptop or the Apple MacBook Pro. That's in addition to simultaneously charging an ordinary USB-A device. Usually $26, right now you can get the Xcentz Portable Charger for $16 when you apply discount code B8H33KAN at checkout.

Both chargers are a great deal right now. I'd suggest saving a few dollars and grabbing the RAVPower charger, unless you see a need for the beefier USB-C PD port on the Xcentz charger in your near future.

Now playing: Watch this: New Surface Pro 7 adds USB-C

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.