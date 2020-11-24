Pornhub

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday's a great time to score a good deal on just about anything -- and this year, one of the top deals of the day won't be available from Amazon, Walmart or Best Buy. It's a deal direct from the adult video streaming service Pornhub, which promises to liven up 2020 with lifetime subscriptions to Pornhub Premium starting at $200.

That's even better than last year's Black Friday offer, when the company first introduced its "LifePlan" subscriptions at an asking price of $299. And, like last year, this deal is exclusive to Black Friday, so you won't be able to buy a LifePlan after this weekend.

CNET

In addition to Pornhub's library of free-to-stream clips, Pornhub Premium subscribers get ad-free access to the site's catalogue of premium, full-length HD video and VR content. Per Pornhub, that collection now includes over 500,000 videos in total, which is up from a claim of 125,000 videos a year ago. Must have been a busy 2020.

The subscription typically costs $10 a month, so this is only really worth it if you plan to make regular use of the site for at least two years or so. Still, Pornhub attracts tens of billions of visitors each year, so maybe that caveat applies to less of you than I think.

One other caveat: Pornhub's Black Friday LifePlan subscriptions start at $200 -- but Pornhub says the cost will go up in $25 increments as availability runs out, up to a maximum final cost of $500.

That means you'll probably want to stay up late on Wednesday and act as soon as the offer goes live at the stroke of midnight ET (9 p.m. PST). From there, the deal will run through Thanksgiving Day, through Black Friday, and on through Cyber Monday before ending on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PST).

Until then, go ahead and have a good chuckle at Pornhub's Thanksgiving-themed ad for the deal (and don't worry -- unlike 99.999% of Pornhub's videos, it's safe for work).