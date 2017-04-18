Pornhub's Snapchat-style app makes nude selfies safe for work

Pornhub

The naked human body has inspired works of art for centuries, from Michelangelo's underendowed but unashamed sculpture of David to Boticelli's Venus and other classics. Now Pornhub is hoping to extend this grand tradition of safe-for-work nudes into the 21st century by providing today's selfie artists with the means to place animated eggplants and airships on their private parts.

On Tuesday the porn site released "TrickPics," an app that lets users place a variety of tongue-in-cheek, Snapchat-style stickers and animations on nude selfies to make them safer for sharing at the office, on social platforms and, just maybe, in contemporary art exhibitions.

Different filters are designed to cover your sexy bits with cartoonish images ranging from cute to creepy. There are blimps, propellers and yes, door knockers for boobs and the aforementioned aubergine, a magnum of champagne and even a light saber for masking your manhood.

As a bonus, there's also a "Big Wig" filter that allows you to place the signature hairstyle of a certain brash world leader on the genitalia of your choice, instantly making it great again.

TrickPics is available for both iOS and Android. You can also download it here. The app isn't a sharing or messaging app itself, but is really just a custom camera and photo-editing app that adds filters to new photos you take with it or images from your library, then saves them for sharing on any platform.

While the world clearly doesn't need more dick pics, we can always use more works of art, and as much as I hate to admit it, the app's "trouser snake" filter is pretty damn inspired in its cleverness.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.

CNET en Español: Get all your tech news and reviews in Spanish.