Popular party game Coup is only $8 today

Indie board and cards

There's nothing quite like sitting down with friends in person and playing a good tabletop game for a few hours, but you don't always have enough time or the attention span for a full game of Catan. That's why there's a whole set of smaller and faster board and card games you can play, which take up a whole lot less time, and one of the best you can get is Coup. It's a game of political intrigue with fascinating rules, but each round only takes up 15 to 20 minutes, so it's perfect to play right after a meal. And if you add it to your collection now, you can get it for more than half off.

Coup is a lot of fun on its own, but once you get in you'll want to expand into some of the add-ons. There are a couple of different expansion packs to add characters and mission types, so be warned once you start you might be adding to the collection soon. If all you get is Coup, however, you can tuck it away in a small space and pull it out quickly when you have people in your house again.