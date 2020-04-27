Popular Google Doodle games are making a coronavirus comeback

Google

Need something new to play while bored and stuck at home? Google's bringing back some of its most popular Google Doodle games to help.

For the next two weeks, the search giant will be featuring some of the most popular logo games on its eponymous homepage. Monday's kickoff Doodle is 2017's Coding for Carrots game, in which you complete steps to guide a rabbit to a carrot.

Google has slots for nine additional games listed as "coming soon" but it remains to be seen if classics such as Pac-Man, the Rubik's Cube or the free-throw contest will make returns during this run.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home," the company said in a statement on its Google Doodles website. "In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!"

Other games, like 2017's Cricket, can be played at Google's Doodle website.

