Pop into spring with up to 50% off handbags at Nordstrom Rack

We are now a month away from the official start of spring. It's a return to nature, but also a great time to enjoy the fresh air. And if you're going outside, why not look good doing it? If you're someone who loves colorful bags that add a pop of color to your outfits, then you'll love this sale for up to 50% off handbags at Nordstrom Rack.
You can grab beautiful handbags from Kurt Geiger, Marc Jacobs, Coach and more. One of the things that I like about this deal is that you'll either have a choice of multiple colors for one style or you can choose bags in any color other than black. If you still want to pick up a black handbag, you can, but they are definitely not the majority.