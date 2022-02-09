Pop into spring with up to 50% off handbags at Nordstrom Rack

Photos by Nordstrom Rack/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

We are now a month away from the official start of spring. It's a return to nature, but also a great time to enjoy the fresh air. And if you're going outside, why not look good doing it? If you're someone who loves colorful bags that add a pop of color to your outfits, then you'll love this sale for up to handbags at Nordstrom Rack.

You can grab beautiful handbags from Kurt Geiger, Marc Jacobs, Coach and more. One of the things that I like about this deal is that you'll either have a choice of multiple colors for one style or you can choose bags in any color other than black. If you still want to pick up a black handbag, you can, but they are definitely not the majority.