Well, blow me down, as Popeye used to say. Or maybe don't.

A Detroit demolition company tried to bring down the Pontiac Silverdome's upper level on Sunday in front of hundreds of spectators. But when the smoke and noise cleared, the stadium was still standing.

Here is the failed #Silverdome implosion from SkyFOX pic.twitter.com/6hD7PyTHIM — Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) December 3, 2017

They attempted to implode the Silverdome this morning. It didn't really work. pic.twitter.com/QqnGbF8a2T — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 3, 2017

About 10 percent of the explosive charges "did not detonate due to a wiring issue," the company's executive vice-president told the Detroit Free Press. The company plans to try again, possibly as early as Monday.

But in the meantime, here come the jokes. Some compared the failed attempt to past failures by the Detroit Lions, who once called it home. But others saw the stadium as a metaphor for Detroit itself, still standing despite it all. (Though yes, the Silverdome is in suburban Pontiac, not Detroit proper.)

Lmao...the Silverdome still stands after explosives went off. Most Detroit thing ever 😂😂😂😂😂 — Dawgs Ninja #ATD (@BravesNinja) December 3, 2017

After 50 yrs of imploding on the field, now they can't implode the ACTUAL field. #silverdome. — Tom Corey (@TomRCorey) December 3, 2017

Watching the implosion of the #silverdome is like watching every lions game for the last 50 years. Expect excitement, get nothing. — Erica Bergstrom (@theswedepastry) December 3, 2017

We're 10 minutes post-explosion & the #Silverdome is still standing. The place must be waiting until the 4th quarter to actually implode. — Jeremy Klumpp (@Klumpp13) December 3, 2017

My god. They tried to implode the Pontiac Silverdome just now. They explosions went off, and the old girl just stood there, smiled, and said, “Really?” #silverdome — Josh Mackey (@JMackey1981) December 3, 2017

I saw concerts and football there before moving to AZ in 1979...Silverdome is solid like the people of MI. Strong immovable and stubborn! A John Wayne till the very end. #Silverdome — suzazq (@suzazq) December 3, 2017

Literally the only Pontiac in history to not fall apart #Pontiac #pontiacproblems — Elizabeth HH (@eshh85) December 3, 2017

Give the last word to the Silverdome itself (OK, a parody account set up in its name).