Polk Signa S3 soundbar brings Google Assistant, Chromecast for $250

Polk Audio has announced its latest soundbar, the Signa S3 ($249), and we're expecting big things when we have a chance to review it this summer. Many of the company's other models, including the MagniFi Mini and the Command Bar, have performed well for the money and the Signa 3 could compete against some of the best soundbars of 2020.

Polk's bar includes a wireless subwoofer and HDMI connectivity, and can accept your "Hey, Google" voice commands thanks to built-in mics and Google Assistant. Wi-Fi streaming via Chromecast enables you to use phone apps, including Amazon Music HD, Spotify and Tidal, to play through the speaker. The S3 can also form part of a Chromecast multiroom system.

The main Signa S3 unit offers four drivers but remains slim at less than 2 inches tall and 35 inches wide. It offers Dolby Digital 5.1 playback over a single HDMI ARC connection, though at this price we're not surprised it lacks Dolby Atmos decoding. There's also an optical input.

Like the Polk MagniFi Mini, the Signa S3 has numerous sound modes, including Polk's Voice Adjust technology, which enables users to adjust the level of the dialogue. It also includes Movie, Music and Night modes.

The Polk Audio Signa S3 will be available on June 15.