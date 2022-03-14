WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition

Carl Court/Getty Images

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's attempt to appeal extradition was denied by UK's Supreme Court on Monday. Assange was initially granted this right to petition the decision in late January.

The Supreme Court denied Assange's bid because "the application does not raise an arguable point of law," according to a statement released by the Court.

Assange is on trial for espionage charges and faces an 18-count indictment relating to WikiLeaks' release of confidential US military records about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Assange could potentially face a 175-year jail sentence, though US officials said his sentence is likely to be between four and six years.

According to Reuters, Interior Minister Priti Patel must now ratify the extradition decision, which Assange can then challenge via judicial review.

