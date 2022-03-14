2022 iPhone SE Review Ukraine President Zelenskyy to Address Congress on March 16 Blue Origin to Blast Pete Davidson to Space National Pi Day Deals CNET Deal Days on March 15 and 16
Featured Politics Social Media Privacy Misinformation

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition

The UK Supreme Court says the bid did not "raise an arguable point of law."

Macy Meyer headshot
Macy Meyer
gettyimages-508572172.jpg

Assange could potentially face a 175-year jail sentence.

 Carl Court/Getty Images

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's attempt to appeal extradition was denied by UK's Supreme Court on Monday. Assange was initially granted this right to petition the decision in late January. 

The Supreme Court denied Assange's bid because "the application does not raise an arguable point of law," according to a statement released by the Court

Assange is on trial for espionage charges and faces an 18-count indictment relating to WikiLeaks' release of confidential US military records about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Assange could potentially face a 175-year jail sentence, though US officials said his sentence is likely to be between four and six years. 

According to Reuters, Interior Minister Priti Patel must now ratify the extradition decision, which Assange can then challenge via judicial review.

More to come.