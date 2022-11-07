Where Do I Vote? 2 Ways to Find Your Election Day 2022 Polling Place

Election Day 2022 is tomorrow, Nov. 8. If you're registered to vote and have everything you need to cast your ballot, like your ID, the next step is locating your designated polling place. For any number of reasons, your usual polling location could be somewhere other than where you voted previously. For instance, in some areas, the polling location may be in a different building if you vote any time before Election Day.

If you sent your ballot by mail (here's how to track it), you should not attempt to also cast a ballot in person, because double voting is a federal, and often local, crime punishable by fine and/or incarceration. Also beware of voter intimidation practices, which are illegal, and know how to report it if you see it.

Now that we've got all that cleared up, here's how to find your polling place on Election Day.

Use Vote.org

1. Open vote.org on your desktop, tablet or phone.

2. Tap Locate Your Polling Place.

3. Select the state you're registered to vote in from the list.

4. The information you'll need to enter will vary based on the state you live in. For example, Kentucky requires residents to enter their full name, date of birth and the last four digits of their social security number in order to find their polling place. In California, you only need to provide your address.

Contact your local county clerk

If the information for polling places isn't available online yet, you can contact your local county clerk's office to see if they can provide you with more details. They may also be able to let you know when the voting information will be sent out in the mail if you haven't received it yet.

