What Is a War Crime and Will Putin Be Charged Over Ukraine Invasion?

War in Ukraine

The US ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday described Russian actions in Ukraine as war crimes. "We're working with others in the international community to document the crimes that Russia is committing against the Ukrainian people," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the BBC. "They constitute war crimes. There are attacks on civilians that cannot be justified."

Events being investigated by the US State Department, human rights groups and an international court that presides over crimes against humanity include the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the bombing of a maternity hospital in the southern city of Mariupol.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's "shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further," the US embassy in Kyiv said regarding the nuclear facility in Enerhodar.

An airstrike Wednesday on Mariupol included a direct hit on several buildings in City Hospital No. 3, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The allegations of war crimes come days after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's alleged use of cluster bombs, which deliver a deadly rain of smaller "bomblets," also constituted a war crime.

The Kremlin has denied the various allegations, placing blame on Ukrainian forces and characterizing some statements as propaganda efforts.

Here's what you need to know about war crimes, including how they're defined, who prosecutes them and which crimes Russia is accused of committing.

What is a war crime?

According to the International Criminal Court, which investigates and tries individuals for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression, war crimes include the murder, torture or enslaving of civilians or prisoners of war; the taking of hostages; raping and looting; the wanton destruction of civilian property; and drafting children under 15 into the military.

Acts committed as part of a systematic attack, including murder, deportation and rape, are also classified as crimes against humanity, which don't have to take place during wartime to be prosecuted.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson levied charges of war crimes against Putin's regime on March 2 in regard to the use of munitions, and the American embassy in Ukraine spoke of war crimes as well, over Russia's taking of the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

US President Joe Biden on March 2 was hesitant to use the term. "We are following it very closely," Biden told reporters at the time. "It's too early to say that."

By March 6, though, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper that "we've seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, which would constitute a war crime." He said the Biden administration supports investigations into Russia's actions.

Who prosecutes war crimes?

Established by the Rome Statute of 1998, the International Criminal Court is an independent entity based in The Hague and empowered to prosecute individuals for four primary offenses: war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and the crime of aggression.

Normally, the ICC's 18 judges can hear a case only if the perpetrator or the country where the alleged offenses took place is party to the Rome Statute. But member states can refer a case, as can the UN Security Council.

Some 123 countries are under the ICC's jurisdiction, including Australia, Canada, half of Africa, most of Europe and all of South America.

Another 31 countries signed the Rome Statute but never ratified it, including the US, Israel, Russia and Ukraine, which has on occasion accepted the ICC's jurisdiction.

Russia pulled out of the court in 2016, days after the ICC said in a report that the country's actions in Crimea amounted to "an on-going state of occupation."

China, Indonesia and India are among the 41 countries that haven't signed the Rome Statute.

The ICC's first conviction, in 2012, was against Congo militia leader Thomas Lubanga for conscripting children into his army. In addition to the Ukraine crisis, the ICC is currently investigating possible war crimes in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda.

What Russian actions are being called war crimes?

On Feb. 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian fighter jets of "brutally" firing on residential areas in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city. Dozens of missile attacks, he said, were "clearly a war crime."

But the bombing of Kharkiv is just one of many acts by the Russian military in Ukraine that diplomats and human rights advocates are calling war crimes.



"We have seen videos of Russian forces moving exceptionally lethal weaponry into Ukraine … that includes cluster munitions and vacuum bombs," Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, told the UN last week.

Other Russian acts called war crimes by international officials include the bombing of the Ukraine hospital.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that there should be an investigation into the charges.

What are cluster munitions and vacuum bombs?

Cluster bombs detonate thousands of feet in the air and release dozens or even hundreds of submunitions over a wide swath. A single cluster bomb attack can "saturate an area up to the size of several football fields," according to the Cluster Munition Coalition, which campaigns against their use.



Their indiscriminate detonations often maim and kill civilians, and many submunitions don't explode on impact. According to the International Red Cross, they can have a dud rate of up to 40%.



Cluster bombs were banned by the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, but neither Russia nor Ukraine signed that treaty. The US hasn't either.

Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, has also alleged that Russia has deployed vacuum bombs, which create a devastating fireball that can obliterate anyone or anything in its proximity.

Though vacuum bombs, also known as thermobaric weapons, aren't banned by treaty, weapons that indiscriminately attack enemy combatants and civilians alike are banned by the Geneva Conventions, which define the rights of noncombatants and wartime prisoners.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, who's being personally sanctioned by the US and the EU, has denied accusations that Russia is targeting noncombatants.

Could Russia be charged with war crimes?

The ICC doesn't try entire countries, but rather the officials most responsible for violating laws.



At the request of 39 member states, chief ICC prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation into the situation in Ukraine.

Technically, Putin could be indicted by the ICC, even though neither Ukraine nor Russia is a party to the Rome Statute. That's because Ukraine granted jurisdiction to the ICC in 2013.

Top military leaders and Kremlin officials could also be charged, as could Russian oligarchs, who, the White House alleges, enabled "Putin's war of choice."

But since the ICC doesn't hold trials in absentia, Putin would have to surrender himself to authorities or be arrested while traveling outside Russia.

In addition, Bill Wiley of the Commission for International Justice and Accountability told The Guardian that building such a case "is extremely difficult."

"International humanitarian law makes tremendous allowance -- more than people realize -- for incidental, or what the media calls collateral damage," Wiley, who worked on the Milosevic and Rwanda tribunals (see below), told the publication.

Why isn't the US a member of the ICC?



In 2000, then-President Bill Clinton signed the Rome Statute that created the court, but the treaty was never ratified by the US Senate.

Two years later, then-President George W. Bush withdrew the US from the treaty, with press secretary Ari Fleischer calling the court fundamentally flawed because "it can subject American civilians and military to arbitrary standards of justice."

Over the years, US officials have also alleged that the ICC lacks certain aspects of due process, including the right to a speedy trial, reasonable bail, jury trials and the prohibition against hearsay testimony.

Bush's successor, President Barack Obama, restored relations with the court, but only as an observer state.

How were war crimes tried before the ICC?

Previously, the UN's International Criminal Tribunal was responsible for investigating war crimes. It charged Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic in 1999, and between 1994 and 2016 it prosecuted top government officials charged with responsibility for the Rwandan genocide.

The Nuremberg trials, held immediately after World War II, marked the first prosecutions for crimes against humanity and genocide. Two dozen top Nazi leaders were tried by the Allies. Half were found guilty, including Hermann Goring, who founded the Gestapo, and Rudolf Hess, who drafted laws depriving German Jews of their civil liberties.