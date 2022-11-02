Voting in Person? Not if You Don't Bring These Things With You

Election Day 2022 is coming up next week. And while you're probably thinking about where your polling place is this year, you'll also need to make sure you're prepared to vote. Whether you're voting early or waiting until Election Day, which is Nov. 8 this year, grab these items before heading out the door.

For example, you may be required to bring a specific form of identification with you to the polls, and of course, you need to be registered to vote. Here's everything you'll need to vote on Election Day 2022.

You must be registered to vote

The first step to voting in the election is registering to vote. If you've registered to vote in the past but have since changed your name, moved to a different location, haven't voted in the past four years or want to change political parties (or switch to or from independent voter status), you'll need to re-register.

What to bring if you're voting in person

Here are some items that you may be required to bring with you if voting at the polls on Election Day. Note that all states have different regulations, so it's best to call ahead of time to make sure you've got everything you need.

Photo ID: This can include a driver's license, military ID, college ID and state-issued government ID. Call your polling place or visit your county's voter site online to see which forms of ID are accepted.

Proof of residence: Some states may require you to bring proof that you live at your address. This can include a bank statement, utility bill or driver's license, and may also be acceptable in digital form.

Social Security number: If you don't have a photo ID with you, some states, like Washington, will allow you to vote if you provide the last four digits of your Social Security number.

What you need to have if voting by mail

In order to vote by mail, you'll need to request an absentee ballot if your state doesn't automatically send the forms out. Many states don't require a reason for you to vote by mail anymore, but some still might.

On the mail-in ballot, you'll need to provide personal identifying information, such as your social security number or driver's license number.

Need more information about voting? Here's how to find out if you're registered to vote.