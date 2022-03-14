Ukraine's President Zelenskyy to Address Congress Virtually on March 16

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will virtually address members of Congress this Wednesday, March 18, at 9 a.m. ET.
"As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine," Pelosi and Schumer wrote in a letter to members of Congress.
Zelenskyy's virtual speech will only be open in person to members of Congress at an auditorium inside the Capitol Visitor Center, but a livestream will be available for the public to watch.