Ukraine Invasion: Reliable Twitter Accounts to Follow What's Happening

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine has evolved rapidly since Russian military forces attacked the Eastern European nation on Feb. 24. It can be hard to figure out what's happening as social media is flooded with posts, so we've gathered reliable sources, including official government channels, respected aid groups and journalists on the ground from major publications.

On the official side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba have been tweeting in English and their own language about the evolving military and diplomatic elements.

Beyond Ukraine, President Joe Biden tweets from his own account and the official US presidential account. Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are tweeting about the international response, along with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, UN Secretary General António Guterres, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

Aid groups include Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International the UN Refugee Agency and Free Press Unlimited.

The Kyiv Independent and Kyiv Post offer English language updates from Ukraine's capital. CNN's Matthew Chance is reporting from Ukraine, while his colleague Frederik Pleitgen is stationed in Russia, near the border with Ukraine. The Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan and the BBC's Myroslava Petsa are stationed in Kyiv.

NPR's Frank Langfit, Eleanor Beardsley and Tim Mak are reporting from the country, as are the New York Times' Michael Schwirtz and BuzzFeed's Christopher Miller.

The Twitter Safety account offers tips for people using its service in conflict zones or other high-risk areas, including creating a strong password, setting up two-factor authentication, deactivating your Twitter account and protecting your tweets. Twitter also explains what to do if you suspect your account has been compromised, steps to take if your account is hacked, how to restore your account if it's locked and how to include your location or remove it from tweets.