Satellite Images Show Ukrainian City's Damage as Civilian Targets Are Hit

Enlarge Image Satellite images ©2022 Maxar Technologies

War in Ukraine

Satellite images taken of the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Wednesday morning show extensive damage to apartments, home, stores, shopping centers and other civilian structures in and around the city.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in a move that has made refugees of 2 million Ukrainians who have fled the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called it a "war against the whole of Europe," and the US, EU and UK have imposed economic sanctions on Russia, including some aimed directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Maxar shared the imagery from its earth-observing satellites with CNET, showing before and after shots of the city, where a maternity hospital was also hit later in the day, according to the BBC. The before images are from June 21, and the after photos are from March 9.

Enlarge Image Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.

Photos taken by the commercial satellite operator show shopping areas, high-rise apartment buildings and residential neighborhoods radically transformed by bombing. The new images below show scorched earth and roofs collapsed in on the civilian facilities.

Enlarge Image Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.

Images from the maternity hospital in Mariupol that was reportedly bombed later in the day spread quickly across social media, drawing outrage and condemnation. The Russian government claimed that the facility was unoccupied and that pregnant women photographed evacuating the wreckage were actors, but social media posts from the hospital on Facebook last week had asked for help with fuel and other supplies to keep operating.

Maxar captured this image of the hospital before the attack:

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.

The Ukrainian military posted footage of the scene afterward, as pregnant women were being evacuated from the facility.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Ukraine accused Russia of bombing a children’s hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol https://t.co/uOWQGmeQEy pic.twitter.com/NqE7EuqoHY — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2022

The Mariupol city council said the attack on the hospital killed three people, including a child, according to the AP. Over 3,000 Russian soldiers and a comparable number of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers are thought to have died so far in the war, a US official told CBS.