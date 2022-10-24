Rishi Sunak to Become Next UK Prime Minister

After the short stint of Liz Truss, a new UK prime minister is ready to assume office.

Rishi Sunak, former head of the UK Treasury, won a vote to become the leader of the Conservative Party and thus the next prime minister, the Associated Press reported Monday. At the age of 42, Sunak will be one of the youngest prime ministers. He will also be the first person of color and the first Hindu to hold the office. His family is of Indian descent.

Sunak was the runner-up to Truss when she became prime minister on Sept. 5 and replaced Boris Johnson, who had resigned. Johnson was in the running to return to office after Truss' resignation last week. But he dropped out Sunday, enabling Sunak to become Conservative Party leader.

Sunak served as head of Treasury -- formally known as chancellor of the Exchequer -- under Johnson from February 2020 to July 2022. He resigned his office two days before Johnson stepped down.

He will be the UK's third prime minister in 2022. To avoid a fourth one, Sunak will need to outlast an onion.