Save on New Samsung Phones Smart Home Deals Choosing a Roku Device Best AT&T Deals Back to School Tech iPhone, Android Trade-Ins Keurig Deals Best Home Gym Workouts
News Politics

President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

He will isolate at the White House and continue to carry out his regular duties.
President Joe Biden at a microphone, pointing with his right hand
The president reported mild symptoms. 
Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the White House said in a release. The president, who is fully vaccinated and double-boosted, reported mild symptoms and will begin to take Paxlovid, the antiviral pill, to reduce the severity of his COVID-19 symptoms. 

Biden will return to work in-person once he tests negative.

The news comes amid another wave of COVID-19, with average daily cases across the country increasing to levels not seen since December 2021 when the omicron variant was beginning to spike, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracking map

The dominant variant, accounting for 78% of cases in the US, is BA.5, a subvariant of omicron. BA.5 is more contagious, but it's unclear whether it is more severe. 