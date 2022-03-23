Ketanji Brown Jackson: When Will the Senate Vote on Her Supreme Court Confirmation?

Win McNamee/Getty Images

It's the third day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings and the second day of questions from Senate Judiciary Committee members.

Already on Tuesday, Jackson, 51, was asked about her views on court-packing, Roe v. Wade and her record when it comes to sentencing defendants in child pornography cases. After further questions Wednesday, including from Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Bar Association will speak Thursday about Jackson's qualifications and the committee will hold a closed-door session about her FBI background check.

Last month, President Joe Biden picked Jackson, an appeals court judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, to replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer. If confirmed, she'd be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and only the third African-American, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas.



Here's what you need to know about Jackson, including her background, the questions she could face as a member of the high court, and when the full Senate will vote on her confirmation.

What is the confirmation process for a Supreme Court justice?

When a sitting justice dies or steps down, the president has the power to nominate someone to fill the vacancy either during a judicial term or in a recess. The Senate then holds confirmation hearings to determine the candidate's qualifications and votes on whether to confirm the nominee.

Scheduled to last four days, Jackson's hearings began Monday morning, when she was introduced by retired appeals court judge Thomas Griffith and Penn law professor Lisa Fairfax. Jackson and Senate Judiciary Committee members were then allowed to make 10-minute opening statements.

After two days of questions from committee members, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the American Bar Association will offer a statement on her qualifications, on Thursday, and there'll also be a closed-door session to discuss Jackson's FBI background check.

When will the Senate vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation?

Though the confirmation hearings are slated to end Thursday, there's no set timeline on when the full Senate will vote on Jackson's confirmation.

Since the 1970s, the average length of time between nomination and final Senate vote has been about 68 days, according to the Congressional Research Service. After her nomination in 2020, Justice Amy Coney Barrett was seated in a record 27 days.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin has said he hopes to have a vote on Jackson's confirmation by April 8, when the Senate takes a spring recess. That would be 43 days after Biden announced her nomination on Feb. 25.

Could Republicans block Jackson's confirmation?

Only 51 yes votes out of 100, known as a simple majority, are needed to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. With the Senate evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, even if all 50 Republican senators voted against Jackson, Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, has the authority to break a tie in her role as president of the Senate.

Of course, there's the possibility some Democrats could vote against Jackson. Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have shown a willingness to break with their party on substantive issues.



When Biden nominated Jackson to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland on the US Court of Appeals, Republicans Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham joined all Senate Democrats in voting for the appointment.

Who is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?



Jackson was born in Washington, DC, in 1970 and raised in Miami. Her father, Johnny, was an attorney for the Miami-Dade School Board while her mother, Ellery, was principal at New World School of the Arts in downtown Miami.

Jackson's maternal uncle, Calvin Ross, was Miami's police chief from 1991 to 1994. Her younger brother, Ketajh Brown, served with the Baltimore Police Department from 2001 to 2008.

After receiving both her bachelor's and law degrees from Harvard, Jackson worked as a public defender and in private practice. She also served as a US district judge in the District of Columbia and on the US Sentencing Commission.

Announcing her nomination, Biden said she was "one of our nation's brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice." He praised her as a "proven consensus builder" with a distinguished resume as both an attorney and a jurist.

At the same briefing, Jackson credited her father with inspiring her passion for the law. "Some of my earliest memories are of him sitting at the kitchen table reading his books," she said. "I watched him study, and he became my first professional role model."

What could be on the docket for Jackson as a Supreme Court Justice?



So long as conservative justices hold a majority on the bench, Jackson wouldn't swing the court further to the left if confirmed. But she could join in ruling on several hot-button issues that have been making their way through the judiciary.

In January, the Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal challenging the constitutionality of the Federal Trade Commission, which is charged with enforcement of antitrust laws and promoting consumer protection.

Arguments likely won't be heard until the next term, which starts in October.

The Supreme Court will address gun control in its current term, ending in June, when it rules on a challenge to a New York state law requiring individuals to show "proper cause" for applying for a concealed carry permit.

Jackson wouldn't be on the bench in time to address the case, but Devins said it's likely the court will revisit the issue in the coming years.

"The New York gun case is not the end of SCOTUS' input on Second Amendment rights," he said. "The scope of the Second Amendment will be figured out in subsequent cases."

The court is also slated to render a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a challenge to a 2018 Mississippi law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks.

Devins also predicts the court will also soon address issues involving religious liberty, LGBTQ rights, evolving technology and the separation of powers among the three branches of government.

