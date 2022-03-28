What's Next for Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Confirmation Vote?

Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson concluded on Thursday, but the Senate Judiciary Committee likely will not vote on her nomination until next week.

Democrats hoped to have Jackson clear the committee sooner than that -- and a vote is technically scheduled for Monday -- but a single objection from any of the panel's 22 members could hold her nomination over for a week. And some Republicans are expected to raise objections, likely about not getting access to confidential presentencing reports in a small number of child pornography cases that Jackson presided over.

With none of the panel's 11 Republicans expected to back Jackson's confirmation, the April 4 vote is likely to end in a tie. But the committee can still advance a Supreme Court nominee without a majority of its support and has done so in the past.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson in February to replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. If she is confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first Black woman to service on the Supreme Court.

When will the Senate vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation?

The Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Jackson's nomination on April 4. A tie along party lines will likely result. Historically, the committee has allowed nominees -- including Robert Bork and current Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas -- to advance to the Senate floor regardless, as a courtesy.

If Republicans refuse to do that, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can call for a vote to release her nomination, a procedure that hasn't been invoked since the 19th century.

A tie vote "slows us down on the floor for a few hours, but it doesn't stop us." Sen. Dick Durbin, chair of the Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Since the 1970s, the average length of time between nomination and final Senate vote has been about 68 days, according to the Congressional Research Service. After her nomination in 2020, Justice Amy Coney Barrett was seated in a record 27 days.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin has said he hopes to have a full Senate vote on Jackson's confirmation by April 8, when the chamber takes a spring recess. That would be 43 days after Biden announced her nomination on Feb. 25.

Could Republicans block Jackson's confirmation?

Republicans in the Judiciary Committee could boycott the vote next Monday, meaning the panel wouldn't have the quorum needed to forward the nomination to the Senate floor.

Several Republicans have already rejected that strategy. Even if they try that, Democrats can still advance Jackson's nomination. In 2020, when Democrats tried boycotting the committee vote on Barrett, then-Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham advanced Barrett's nomination anyway.

Once a vote is before the full Senate, only 51 yes votes out of 100 -- known as a simple majority -- are needed to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court.

The upper chamber is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. And if they all vote along party lines, it would make Jackson the first Supreme Court nominee to ever face a tie vote. But Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, has the authority to break that tie in her role as president of the Senate and to secure Jackson's confirmation.

Democrats may be able to garner some GOP support: When Biden nominated Jackson to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland on the US Court of Appeals, Senate Republicans Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham joined all Senate Democrats in voting for the appointment.

There's the possibility some Democrats could vote against Jackson, but Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who has shown a willingness to break with his party before, said he plans to back her confirmation.



"I am confident Judge Jackson is supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary to serve as our nation's next Supreme Court Justice," he said in a statement Friday.

What do we known about Jackson?



Jackson was born in Washington, DC, in 1970 and raised in Miami. Her father, Johnny, was an attorney for the Miami-Dade School Board while her mother, Ellery, was principal at New World School of the Arts in downtown Miami.

Jackson's maternal uncle, Calvin Ross, was Miami's police chief from 1991 to 1994. Her younger brother, Ketajh Brown, served with the Baltimore Police Department from 2001 to 2008.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After receiving both her bachelor's and law degrees from Harvard, Jackson worked as a public defender and in private practice. She also served as a US district judge in the District of Columbia and on the US Sentencing Commission.

Announcing her nomination, Biden said she was "one of our nation's brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice." He praised her as a "proven consensus builder" with a distinguished resume as both an attorney and a jurist.

At the same briefing, Jackson credited her father with inspiring her passion for the law. "Some of my earliest memories are of him sitting at the kitchen table reading his books," she said. "I watched him study, and he became my first professional role model."

What could be on the docket for Jackson as a justice?



So long as conservative justices hold a majority on the bench, Jackson wouldn't swing the court further to the left if confirmed. But she could join in ruling on several hot-button issues that have been making their way through the judiciary.

In January, the Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal challenging the constitutionality of the Federal Trade Commission, which is charged with enforcement of antitrust laws and promoting consumer protection. Arguments likely won't be heard until the next term, which starts in October.

One case Jackson won't hear is a suit challenging affirmative action practices at Harvard University, where she earned both her undergraduate and law degrees and serves on the Board of Overseers. Jackson testified Wednesday that, if confirmed, she would recuse herself from the case.