Jan. 6 Public Hearing Takeaways: How to Watch the Next Session

Tuesday's hearing from the US House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol looked at the alleged plan by former President Donald Trump and members of his administration to send fake electors to Congress in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The session also featured testimony from election officials and workers who were the target of harassment by Trump and his fanbase.

Formed nearly a year ago, the select committee has been investigating the circumstances behind the Jan. 6 attack and those who influenced the more than 800 people who have been criminally charged in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election. The committee has had two public hearings so far with at least three more planned for June.

When is the next Jan. 6 committee hearing?

The fourth public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, June 23, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

How can I watch it?

Hearings will be available live on C-SPAN and the Jan. 6 committee's YouTube channel. So far, it's unclear if networks will carry the next hearings live.

What did the committee reveal in the first hearing?



The first hearing, on June 9, gave an overview of what to expect while also showing never-before-seen deposition testimony and footage from the Capitol riot.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee chairman and a Democrat from Mississippi, and Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee vice chairwoman and a Republican from Wyoming, spoke throughout the two-hour hearing. They revealed how officials from Trump's administration didn't believe his claims of voter fraud, how multiple Republican members of Congress sought presidential pardons for their roles in trying to overturn the election, and how, when the mob chanted "Hang Mike Pence," the vice president, Trump said: "He deserves it."

Rep. Perry and multiple Republicans sought presidential pardons for the roles in trying to overturn the election according to Cheney pic.twitter.com/VDPUnkajfd — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2022

The second half of the hearing included testimony from two witnesses: documentary filmmaker Nick Quested and Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards. Quested had been embedded with the far-right group The Proud Boys and was in attendance at a discreet meeting on Jan. 5 between the group's leader at the time, Enrique Tarrio, and Stewart Rhodes, the leader of another far-right group called the Oath Keepers. Tarrio, Rhodes and other members of their groups have since been charged with seditious conspiracy for their actions.

In his testimony, Quested also confirmed that there were hundreds of Proud Boys who were making their way to the Capitol on the morning of Jan. 6 before Trump gave his speech that day, which was the catalyst for other supporters to move toward the Capitol, where Congress would be certifying Biden's election win.

Edwards testified about the violence on Jan. 6 committed by the mob of Trump followers. She also spoke about her injuries on that day.

Cheney plays a clip of Officer Caroline Edwards being knocked unconscious when she was stampeded by insurrectionists pic.twitter.com/SnjbRZI8WA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2022

What did the second hearing tell us?

Monday's hearing looked at the false claims made by Trump and his administration that the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen, which has been dubbed the "Big Lie."

Video testimony from former White House attorney Eric Herschmann, former White House staff secretary Derek Lyons, former Attorney General Bill Barr and others, played during the hearing, showed those officials confirming there was no basis for the claims of election fraud.

Trump lost the election, knew he lost, yet continued to claim the election was ‘stolen’ and spread the Big Lie.



Watch the Select Committee’s hearing 2 recap ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CQOXUKjLc6 — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 13, 2022

Former US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia BJay Pak, former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt and election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg provided live witness testimony debunking the claims made by Trump and his administration. The committee also revealed the finding of its investigation into how the conspiracies about the election were used to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for pro-Trump political organizations.

“The select committee discovered that the Save America Pac made millions of dollars in contributions to Pro-Trump organizations including one million dollars to Mark Meadows’ charitable organization” pic.twitter.com/L0aJ1HeNwu — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2022

What was the third hearing about?

Almost the entire hearing on Thursday was about Pence. The committee detailed how the former vice president didn't have the authority to stop the counting of electoral votes. John Eastman, an attorney who was advising Trump, promoted a legal theory of Pence having this power, although it isn't established in the Constitution.

Greg Jacob, Pence's chief counsel, and former federal judge Michael Luttig testified about the powers of the vice president and their assessment that Pence couldn't stop the vote count. The committee also played depositions from people on Trump's staff who said the former president and others in his administration did agree that Pence couldn't change the election results, even though some still applied pressure for him to do so.

Here is what various advisors to President Trump thought about the scheme to overturn the election: pic.twitter.com/v0nIZVvQ9P — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 16, 2022

In addition, the committee played the deposition of Eastman who pleaded the fifth more than 100 times during his testimony and had requested a presidential pardon for his actions.

John Eastman asked for a pardon and then proceeded to plead the Fifth more than 100 times. pic.twitter.com/zXh09hzTV6 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 16, 2022

What happened in the fourth hearing?

On Tuesday, the committee first heard the testimony of Rusty Bowers, speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives. He testified on how Trump and his lawyer at the time, Rudy Guiliani, urged Bowers to agree to put forth pro-Trump electors instead of the legitimate electors the state was already going to send to DC. Bowers also said two Republican members of Congress asked him to support Trump's plan to decertify Biden's victory, which he didn't agree to.

The committee played multiple deposition videos from witnesses who said Trump took part in pushing the plan to gather these fake electors along with Eastman, the lawyer who theorized the election could be overturned.

Bowers testifies that on a second late December call with Trump, he told the president that while he voted for him and supported him, he wouldn't do anything illegal for him. Eastman called Bowers days later anyway and again pressured him to decertify Biden's victory in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Phj4oUHIeR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2022

After a recess, the committee heard testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, his deputy Gabe Sterling along with Georgia election workers Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman. All four spoke of the almost non-stop abuse they received after Trump, Guiliani and others singled them out for over false claims that they helped steal the election.

Raffensperger testified about the call he had with Trump who was asking him to find 11,000 more votes. Sterling talked about the threats of physical violence election workers received based on false claims made by the former President about the election.

"I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/eopM3Gigjx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2022

Moss and Freeman became a target for Trump's team and his fans after video footage was used to falsely claim the two were conducting illegal activities and counting fake votes. The mother (who provided her testimony via video earlier) and daughter spoke about the numerous death threats, messages and abuse they received once they were named by Guiliani. Both had to take precautions for their safety and still try to keep a low profile when out in public in fear of someone recognizing them.