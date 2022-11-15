Jan. 6 Committee: Trump Is No-Show at Deposition

What's happening The Jan. 6 committee reacts to Trump defying a subpoena to testify. Why it matters The committee continues to make the case that Trump was responsible for the riot and that he failed to quell the rioters when he had the chance.

The House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol said in a tweet Monday it will decide what steps to take "regarding the former president's noncompliance."

"Donald Trump orchestrated a scheme to overturn a presidential election and block the transfer of power," the committee tweeted. "He is obligated to provide answers to the American people."

Former President Trump has refused to comply with the Select Committee’s subpoena requiring him to appear for a deposition.



His attorneys have made no attempt to negotiate an appearance, and his lawsuit parades out many of the same arguments that courts have rejected repeatedly. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 14, 2022

The committee sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump on Oct. 21 saying the ex-president had until Nov. 14 to provide deposition testimony about his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump didn't show up to the deposition Monday after he filed a lawsuit on Nov. 11. The suit claims no president or former president has been compelled to provide testimony.

In the subpoena, the committee says it has assembled "overwhelming evidence" of the former president's action in the attempt to overturn the presidential election including spreading misinformation about voter fraud, trying to corrupt Department of Justice officials, pressuring state officials over elections and other acts, which it presented over the course of several hearings.

"We recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action," the committee's subpoena read. "We do not take this action lightly."

Pursuant to a unanimous vote, the Select Committee issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump for testimony and records relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol and its causes. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 21, 2022

Formed more than a year ago, the select committee has been investigating the circumstances behind the Jan. 6 attack and those who influenced the more than 800 people who have been criminally charged in connection with an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election. So far, there have been nine public hearings that started in June.

When is the next Jan. 6 committee hearing?

The committee has yet to announce another hearing.

How can I watch the next hearing?

Hearings are shown on C-SPAN and the Jan. 6 committee's YouTube channel. Other news outlets carry the stream live on their respective YouTube channels.

What did the committee reveal in the first hearing?



The first hearing, on June 9, gave an overview of what to expect while also showing never-before-seen deposition testimony and footage from the Capitol riot.

Committee chairman Rep. Thompson, and Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee vice chairwoman and a Republican from Wyoming, spoke throughout the two-hour hearing. They revealed how officials from Trump's administration didn't believe his claims of voter fraud, how multiple Republican members of Congress sought presidential pardons for their roles in trying to overturn the election, and how, when the mob chanted "Hang Mike Pence," the vice president, Trump said: "He deserves it."

Rep. Perry and multiple Republicans sought presidential pardons for the roles in trying to overturn the election according to Cheney pic.twitter.com/VDPUnkajfd — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2022

The second half of the hearing included testimony from two witnesses: documentary filmmaker Nick Quested and Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards. Quested had been embedded with the far-right group The Proud Boys and was in attendance at a discreet meeting on Jan. 5 between the group's leader at the time, Enrique Tarrio, and Stewart Rhodes, the leader of another far-right group called the Oath Keepers. Tarrio, Rhodes and other members of their groups have since been charged with seditious conspiracy for their actions.

In his testimony, Quested also confirmed that there were hundreds of Proud Boys who were making their way to the Capitol on the morning of Jan. 6 before Trump gave his speech that day, which was the catalyst for other supporters to move toward the Capitol, where Congress would be certifying Biden's election win.

Edwards testified about the violence on Jan. 6 committed by the mob of Trump followers. She also spoke about her injuries on that day.

Cheney plays a clip of Officer Caroline Edwards being knocked unconscious when she was stampeded by insurrectionists pic.twitter.com/SnjbRZI8WA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2022

What did the second hearing tell us?

The June 13 hearing looked at the false claims made by Trump and his administration that the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen, which has been dubbed the "Big Lie."

Video testimony from former White House attorney Eric Herschmann, former White House staff secretary Derek Lyons, former Attorney General Bill Barr and others, played during the hearing, showed those officials confirming there was no basis for the claims of election fraud.

Trump lost the election, knew he lost, yet continued to claim the election was ‘stolen’ and spread the Big Lie.



Watch the Select Committee’s hearing 2 recap ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CQOXUKjLc6 — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 13, 2022

Former US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia BJay Pak, former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt and election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg provided live witness testimony debunking the claims made by Trump and his administration. The committee also revealed the finding of its investigation into how the conspiracies about the election were used to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for pro-Trump political organizations.

“The select committee discovered that the Save America Pac made millions of dollars in contributions to Pro-Trump organizations including one million dollars to Mark Meadows’ charitable organization” pic.twitter.com/L0aJ1HeNwu — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2022

What was the third hearing about?

Almost the entire hearing on June 16 was about Pence. The committee detailed how the former vice president didn't have the authority to stop the counting of electoral votes. John Eastman, an attorney who was advising Trump, promoted a legal theory of Pence having this power, although it isn't established in the Constitution.

Greg Jacob, Pence's chief counsel, and former federal judge Michael Luttig testified about the powers of the vice president and their assessment that Pence couldn't stop the vote count. The committee also played depositions from people on Trump's staff who said the former president and others in his administration did agree that Pence couldn't change the election results, even though some still applied pressure for him to do so.

Here is what various advisors to President Trump thought about the scheme to overturn the election: pic.twitter.com/v0nIZVvQ9P — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 16, 2022

In addition, the committee played the deposition of Eastman who pleaded the fifth more than 100 times during his testimony and had requested a presidential pardon for his actions.

John Eastman asked for a pardon and then proceeded to plead the Fifth more than 100 times. pic.twitter.com/zXh09hzTV6 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 16, 2022

What happened in the fourth hearing?

The committee first heard the testimony of Rusty Bowers, speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, in the fourth hearing on June 21. He testified on how Trump and his lawyer at the time, Rudy Giuliani, urged Bowers to agree to put forth pro-Trump electors instead of the legitimate electors the state was already going to send to DC. Bowers also said two Republican members of Congress asked him to support Trump's plan to decertify Biden's victory, which he didn't agree to.

The committee played multiple deposition videos from witnesses who said Trump took part in pushing the plan to gather these fake electors along with Eastman, the lawyer who theorized the election could be overturned.

Bowers testifies that on a second late December call with Trump, he told the president that while he voted for him and supported him, he wouldn't do anything illegal for him. Eastman called Bowers days later anyway and again pressured him to decertify Biden's victory in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Phj4oUHIeR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2022

After a recess, the committee heard testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, his deputy Gabe Sterling along with Georgia election workers Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman. All four spoke of the almost nonstop abuse they received after Trump, Giuliani and others singled them out over false claims that they helped steal the election.

Raffensperger testified about the call he had with Trump who was asking him to find 11,000 more votes. Sterling talked about the threats of physical violence election workers received based on false claims made by the former president about the election.

"I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/eopM3Gigjx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2022

Moss and Freeman became a target for Trump's team and his fans after video footage was used to falsely claim the two were conducting illegal activities and counting fake votes. The mother (who provided her testimony via video earlier) and daughter spoke about the numerous death threats, messages and abuse they received once they were named by Giuliani. Both had to take precautions for their safety and still try to keep a low profile when out in public in fear of someone recognizing them.

Moss explains how she discovered that she and her mom were being flooded with threats on Facebook after Giuliani lied about them being involved in election fraud pic.twitter.com/1GeiUNDjL9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2022

What was revealed in the fifth hearing?

The June 23 hearing featured witness testimony from Jeffrey A. Rosen, the former acting attorney general; Richard Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general; and Steven Engel, the former assistant attorney general for the office of legal counsel. All three testified about the pressure they received from the White House to indulge Trump's false claims that the election was stolen from him.

Among the requests made by Trump and his team were the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the false claims, seizing voting machines and investigating a conspiracy theory that an Italian satellite was used to switch votes.

Former Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller testified that he actually contacted an Italian government official to investigate the insane conspiracy theory about satellites changing votes. pic.twitter.com/9Yia28Ivlf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2022

The three also testified how there would be a mass resignation by senior Justice Department staff if Trump appointed Jeffrey Clark, an official with the department who supported the former president's false claims. Federal law enforcement raided Clark's home as part of the department's investigation into the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Before the hearing ended, the committee aired testimony from former White House officials who said Republican members of Congress asked for a presidential pardon for their participation in trying to overturn the election. This group included Rep. Mo Brooks from Alabama, Matt Gaetz from Florida, Andy Biggs from Arizona, Louie Gohmert from Texas and Scott Perry from Pennsylvania.

What happened in the sixth hearing?

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified on June 28 about the events on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. In the days before the riot, Hutchinson says, there were concerns about how "things might get real, real bad on January 6." On the day of, she says she heard Trump was warned that some rioters attending his speech at the Ellipse had weapons. Also, the former president had demanded the Secret Service remove the metal detectors, referred to as "mags," in order to allow more people to be in the crowd. She said Trump said of those with weapons, "they're not here to hurt me."

Trump said in his speech that he was going to walk to the Capitol with those in attendance. Hutchinson testified that she was told that while traveling back to the White House in his vehicle, he demanded to be driven to the Capitol but was told by the Secret Service that it wasn't possible. Trump was furious and attempted to take the steering wheel. He then lunged at the Secret Service agent driving.

Former President Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House limo when he heard he was not being taken to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. More from the hearing 👉 https://t.co/oqH68SzZye pic.twitter.com/Z03HZs7f80 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 28, 2022

After a recess, Hutchinson went on to testify how Trump thought Pence deserved a mob calling for him to be hanged. She also says Meadows and Giuliani inquired about presidential pardons for their actions promoting the false claims about election fraud.

Before the committee adjourned for the day, Cheney shared some of the responses the committee has received from witnesses, showing Trump allies tried to intimidate them. In the examples provided, those connected to Trump reached out to the witnesses and told them how the former president knows they're "loyal" and they're "going to do the right thing when" they go in for their deposition.

We commonly ask witnesses connected to Trump whether they have been contacted by anyone attempting to impact testimony.



Below are examples of answers we have received to this question. pic.twitter.com/pwxyJBf7Kl — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 28, 2022

What did we learn in the seventh hearing?

The first half of the July 13 session was filled with testimony from former White House officials who said there was no evidence to support false claims that the 2020 election should be overturned. But one group of people began speaking with Trump about the potential to overturn the election using false claims of fraud. This group included Giuliani, former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell, former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne. In a fiery meeting at the White House, they advised Trump to declare a national emergency and seize voting machines.

After a short recess, the committee reconvened and began looking at Trump's tweets leading up to Jan. 6. A former Twitter employee, who had their voice altered, spoke about how the company was aware that the president's tweets could be dangerous and said the company "relished" the power from his activity on the platform. A video showed how Trump's tweets led to the formation of a mob at the Jan. 6 rally and subsequent riot.

Trump’s call to arms on Twitter was interpreted as exactly that.



Many posted online that they were ready to die for Trump’s lie and wondered whether the police were willing to die defending Congress and the Vice President against Trump’s mob. pic.twitter.com/OpZa7Hzdkl — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 13, 2022

Jason van Tatenhove, a former national spokesman for the Oath Keepers, and Stephen Ayres, a convicted Capitol rioter, gave live testimony about their radicalization. Both spoke about how they were riled up by Trump's rhetoric and, at the time, believed the false claims that the election was stolen.

What did the eighth hearing present to us?

The July 22 hearing took a look at Trump's inaction during the riot. Once he returned to the White House after his speech at the Ellipse that day, he watched footage of the attack on Fox News but didn't call upon law enforcement to stop the violence. Even with members of Congress and his own family telling him to call for an end to the attack, Trump refused to do so until hours later.

Testimony from an unnamed White House security official gave some insight into the activity of Vice President Mike Pence's security detail. Members of the team worried they wouldn't survive the day and wanted to say goodbye to their families.

‘There were calls to say goodbye to family members’ — A White House security official revealed in interviews with the Jan 6 committee that members of VP Mike Pence's security detail feared for their lives as rioters took over the Capitol pic.twitter.com/6G9ovmTlbt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 22, 2022

The committee played two unedited videos of Trump. In the first, recorded hours after the riot, Trump told the attackers to leave the Capitol and that he loved them.

Never-before-seen raw footage of Trump recording his message in the Rose Garden. pic.twitter.com/yDZsQ3zZfM — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 22, 2022

The second video, from Jan. 7, showed outtakes of the speech Trump gave. In it, he refused to say that the election was over and had issues saying he accepted the integrity of the vote.

The Select Committee obtained never-before-seen footage of the President recording an address to the nation on January 7th.



One day after he incited an insurrection based on a lie, Trump still couldn’t say the election was over. pic.twitter.com/YjdpT02I6U — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 22, 2022

What happened in the ninth hearing?

After months of no hearings, the committee met Oct. 13 to reveal new evidence showing that Trump attempted to hold on to his office even after losing the 2020 election.

The committee showed more testimony of those within Trump's administration saying how the former president refused to publicly say he lost the election while doing so in private. It was at that time that Trump continued to spread the lie that the election was rigged.

At times, President Trump acknowledged the reality of his loss after the election. Although he publicly claimed that he had won, privately, he admitted that Joe Biden would take over as President. pic.twitter.com/urgTGKVD3y — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 13, 2022

Evidence the committee gathered showed the Secret Service was aware days in advance of the possible violence from the Jan. 6 event. The messages by agents showed how some were preparing for a possible attack.

The Secret Service had advance information—more than 10 days beforehand—regarding the Proud Boys planning for January 6th. We know now that the Proud Boys and others did lead the assault on our Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/1118rayg5g — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 13, 2022

The committee presented never-before-seen footage of Republican and Democratic members of Congress attempting to stop the riot while in a secured location. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California and Speaker of the House, and Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York and now Majority Leader of the Senate, can be seen making calls to the acting Secretary of Defense at the time, Christopher Miller; then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam; and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

This previously unseen footage shows Congressional leaders—both Republicans and Democrats—as they were taken to a secure location during the January riot.



Everyone involved was actively working to address the violence. All of them did what President Trump refused to do. pic.twitter.com/fcF4zBLGWm — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 13, 2022

Before the hearing was adjourned, Cheney motioned to have the committee subpoena Trump. The members voted unanimously in favor of the motion.

January 6th Committee votes 9-0 to subpoena Former President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/0Hs3utFHtc — Acyn (@Acyn) October 13, 2022

Trump responded to the committee's move the same day on Truth Social without saying if he would agree to testify. The following day, he posted a letter criticizing the committee and repeating lies about the election.