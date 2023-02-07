How to Watch the State of the Union 2023

As the US Senate awaits its briefing on the incident involving a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, legislators and the American public are preparing to hear President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address. Biden will deliver his speech during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7, where he is expected to discuss the nation's economy, upcoming policy plans, his administration's achievements and perhaps his intentions for a 2024 presidential run.

Multiple news outlets and cable networks will be airing the event, but you don't need a TV package in order to watch.

Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

How to watch the State of the Union

Biden's State of the Union airs today at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will provide the Republican rebuttal following the president's address. The Spanish-language GOP response will be given by Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona.

Viewers can tune in to the address for free directly via a YouTube livestream available on the White House website, or stream coverage on YouTube channels for major news organizations such CBS, ABC, NBC, C-SPAN and Fox News. While the White House channel will only stream the speech, news broadcasters will provide commentary before and after the address.

In addition to YouTube, you can also access the following news stations for streaming:

CBS coverage is available on Paramount Plus, CBSNews.com, the CBS News app and on CBS socials.

NBC offers free access to its website and NBC News Now for live coverage. Peacock will begin streaming MSNBC's coverage at 8 p.m. ET.

ABC viewers can watch on abcnewslive.com or Hulu.

Cord-cutters can also watch the event on a live TV streaming platform. Not every service carries each network, so check with your provider to verify its channel lineup.

YouTube TV carries ABC, CBS, PBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and CNBC. Enter your ZIP code to see which networks are available in your region. The service costs $65 per month, but includes a two-week free trial for new users.

The service costs $70 a month for its ad-supported plan, and offers all the major news networks, including ABC, Fox, NBC, Fox News, Bloomberg News, MSNBC, CNN and CBS. Hulu with Live TV does not offer a free trial.

Sling TV's Blue subscription carries access to Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and ABC News, though Fox and NBC are only available in select regions. The plan costs $40 monthly, though new subscribers can sign up and get their first month for $20.