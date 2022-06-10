How to Watch the Jan. 6 Committee's Next Public Hearing

The US House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol held its first public hearing Thursday and revealed some of its findings on what happened before, during and after the Capitol riot.

Formed nearly a year ago, the committee has been investigating the circumstances behind Jan. 6 and those who influenced the more than 800 people criminally charged in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

The House of Representatives approved the creation of the committee by a vote of 222-190 on June 30, 2021.

When is the next Jan. 6 committee hearing?

The second public hearing will be on June 13 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.

How can I watch it?

Hearings will be available live on C-SPAN and the Jan. 6 Committee's YouTube channel. So far, it's unclear if networks will carry the next hearings live.

What is the schedule for the rest of the Jan. 6 committee hearings?

After the June 13 hearing, the following hearings are tentatively scheduled for:

June 15 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET

June 16 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET

June 21 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET

June 23 during primetime

What did the committee reveal on June 9?

The hearing on Thursday, June 9. gave an overview of what to expect from the following hearings while also showing never-before-seen deposition testimony and footage from the Capitol riot.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee chairman and a Democrat from Mississippi, and Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, spoke throughout the two-hour hearing. They revealed how officials from Trump's administration didn't believe his claims of voter fraud, how multiple Republican members of Congress sought presidential pardons for their roles in trying to overturn the election, and how, when the mob chanted "Hang Mike Pence," the vice president, Trump said "he deserves it."

Rep. Perry and multiple Republicans sought presidential pardons for the roles in trying to overturn the election according to Cheney pic.twitter.com/VDPUnkajfd — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2022

The second half of the hearing included testimony from two witnesses: documentary filmmaker Nick Quested and Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. Quested had been embedded with the far-right group The Proud Boys and was in attendance at a discreet meeting on Jan. 5 between the group's leader at the time, Enrique Tarrio, and Stewart Rhodes, the leader of another far-right group called the Oath Keepers. Tarrio, Rhodes and other members of their groups have since been charged with seditious conspiracy for their actions.

In his testimony, Quested also confirmed that there were hundreds of Proud Boys who were making their way to the Capitol on the morning of Jan. 6 before Trump gave his speech that day, which was the catalyst for those in attendance to move toward the Capitol, where Congress would be certifying Biden's election win.

Edwards testified about the violence on Jan. 6 committed by the mob of Trump's followers. She also spoke about her injuries on that day.

Cheney plays a clip of Officer Caroline Edwards being knocked unconscious when she was stampeded by insurrectionists pic.twitter.com/SnjbRZI8WA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2022



