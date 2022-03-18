How to Watch Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Confirmation Hearings

Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images

Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson are scheduled to begin on Monday at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) when members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will have the opportunity to question her about her views, record as an attorney and judge and overall judicial philosophy.

The four-day hearings come less than a month after President Joe Biden named Jackson, a federal appeals court judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, as his nominee to replace Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of the current session.

If she is confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

When she was nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals last year, Jackson had the backing of Republicans Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

But she could be confirmed to the high court without any Republican support: Only 50+1 votes out of 100 (a simple majority) are needed to approve a Supreme Court nominee, and as president of the Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris has the authority to break a tie.

Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois and chair of the Judiciary Committee, has said he hopes the Senate will hold a final vote on her confirmation before the chamber breaks for a two-week recess on April 8. Here's how to watch Judge Jackson's confirmation hearings.

When is the Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing?

The hearings are slated to begin Monday, March 21, in the Hart Senate Office Building.

They are scheduled to last four days and will include two days of questions, as well as remarks from the American Bar Association and a closed-door discussion of Jackson's FBI background check.

What time is the hearing set to start?

Each day, the hearings will begin at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). On Monday, Jackson will be introduced and she and Senate Judiciary Committee members will have 10 minutes each to make opening remarks.

Where to watch the confirmation hearings

You can watch the hearings on major television networks, including CBS, ABC, PBS, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, as well as on players on their websites. The hearings will also be available on CSPAN and via a livestream on the Senate Judiciary Committee website.

