How to Watch Jan. 6 Committee's First Public Hearing

The US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will hold its first public hearing on June 9 in primetime.

Formed nearly a year ago, the Jan. 6 committee's function is to investigate the circumstances that caused the riot at the Capitol in 2021. It's also looking at the individuals who influenced the more than 800 people criminally charged in attempting to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's win.

The House of Representatives approved the creation of the committee by a vote of 222-190 on June 30.

The committee is expected to reveal its findings at the hearing on Thursday, the first of eight planned for the month of June.

🗓️ Thursday, June 9th at 8:00pm



The Select Committee will hold a hearing to provide the American people with a summary of our findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 2, 2022

When does the Jan. 6 committee hearing start?

The hearing starts on Thursday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How can I watch?

The hearing will be available on C-SPAN and the Jan. 6 Committee's YouTube channel. It's unclear whether any networks will stream the hearing live.

What will the committee reveal on June 9?

The Select Committee tweeted last week that the hearing will have a summary of its findings "about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election."

C-SPAN's description for the hearing says:

"After months of closed door investigations, the House January 6 Committee holds its first hearing with public testimony about what transpired-and why-during the assault on the U.S. Capitol."

Since its formation, the committee has interviewed not only rioters at the Capitol that day but also members of former President Donald Trump's family, members of his administration and Republican members of Congress.

When is the next Jan. 6 committee hearing?

The public hearing on Thursday is the first of eight hearings planned for June, Rep. Bennie Thompson, committee chairman and a Democrat from Mississippi, said in April. The committee has yet to provide a schedule for the rest of the hearings.