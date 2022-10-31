Election Day 2022: Here's How to Track Your Mail-In Ballot

Election Day 2022 is coming up in just eight days, falling on Tuesday, Nov. 8, this year. And if you've decided to forego voting in person this year, you may have sent in a mail-in ballot. If so, you'll be able to track it to the election office, depending on which state you live in.

The way your ballot is tracked may differ state by state, or even county by county. For example, BallotTrax is one service your state might use, but others have their own systems or rely on the US Postal Service to monitor your ballot's location.

When tracking your ballot, you may need to enter information such as your first and last name, your date of birth and sometimes your Social Security number. Some systems, like the Postal Service, will need the tracking number on your ballot slip (the part you tore off along the perforated lines). States like Wyoming and Mississippi require you to call your county clerk's office for tracking information.

If you sent your vote in by mail, here's how to track your ballot online in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. If you'd rather vote early in person, here are the deadlines for every state and how to find your polling place.