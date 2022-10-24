Early Voting in 2022: Here Are the Deadlines for Every State

Most states are now letting residents vote early, so you can show up to a physical polling location and vote in person before Election Day on Nov. 8. With just over two weeks left until Election Day, roughly 6 million ballots have already been cast.

Some states, like Michigan and Illinois, started letting residents vote early in September. Others, however, like Alabama, are not offering early voting this year. Note that some counties in your state may not offer early voting, so it's best to check with your local election office.

Also, if you're not sure if you're registered to vote, here's how to check and everything you need to bring with you to your polling place. Here's when early voting starts and ends for your state.