A measure to make daylight saving time permanent did the near-unthinkable this week and passed the Senate unanimously. If the bill clears the House of Representatives, clocks will stay in "spring forward" mode all year round, adding more sunshine in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Sen. Marco Rubio, who reintroduced the bill in 2021, said Tuesday that the bill's passage will decrease seasonal depression, fatal crime accidents and childhood obesity, while improving productivity, safety and health.

"The effects of darker afternoons on our mental and physical health can be serious," Rubio said in a release. "The biannual transition of 'spring forward' and 'fall back' disrupts circadian sleeping patterns, causing confusion, sleep disturbances and even an elevated risk to heart health."



Here's all you need to know about daylight saving time, including why we have it, why some people hate it and where congressional efforts to make it year-round are headed next.

Why do we have daylight saving time?

We've been trying to better line up our working hours with daylight hours for centuries. In the US, the advancing of the clocks an hour in springtime was first formally adopted in 1918 with the Standard Time Act.

The strategy has long been associated with saving energy: Europe adopted a similar schedule during World War I in an attempt to conserve fuel. In the US, it was abolished shortly after the war but reintroduced by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1942, after the US entered World War II, and remained in place until 1945.

After WWII, various states and cities made their own decisions about observing daylight saving time, making travel timetables and other scheduling a nightmare. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 established Standard Time and DST, which would begin at 2:00 a.m. on the last Sunday in April.



In response to an OPEC oil embargo, President Richard Nixon signed a bill in 1974 putting the US on permanent daylight saving time for two years. But as the Watergate scandal became more public support for Nixon -- and the plan -- dwindled quickly.



Days after his resignation, and just eight months after the full-time DST plan was instituted, an amendment was introduced to repeal it.

Daylight saving time moved up three weeks in 2005 as part of the Energy Policy Act: Currently, it begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March, when clocks advance, or "spring forward," one hour. They are then rewound, or "fall back," an hour, on the first Sunday in November to return to standard tme.



DST is not observed globally -- it's not used in Asia, Africa or many countries close to the equator, where the change in sunrise and sunset doesn't vary much throughout the year.

In the US, Arizona and Hawaii do not observe daylight saving time; neither do the territories of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam or the Northern Mariana Islands.

Why make it year-round?

The disruption of changing clocks twice a year can cause sleep deprivation, lost productivity, scheduling errors and other issues. A 2016 study by Chmura Economics and Analytics, a labor-market consultant firm, estimated that the switch costs the US more than $430 million a year.

"I think the majority of the American people's preference is just to stop the back and forth changing," Rubio said in his statement. "But beyond that, I think their preference is -- certainly at least based on today's vote, and what we've heard -- is to make daylight saving time permanent."

Advocates point to studies showing car accidents involving pedestrians and wildlife decrease during daylight saving months. And the additional daylight can have other effects too, such as reducing the number of robberies by 27%, according to the Brookings Institution.

Rubio also argued more sunlight would provide more opportunities for physical exercise.



"We desperately want our kids to be outside, to be playing, to be doing sports, not just to be sitting in front of a TV or a computer terminal or playing video games all day," Rubio said in a statement. "If you don't have a park or an outdoor facility with lights, you're basically shut down around 5 p.m. -- in some cases as early as four or 4:30 p.m."



The return to standard time offers Americans an extra hour of sleep, but since sunset comes earlier it can also trigger seasonal affective disorder, a form of depression that can manifest as lethargy, an inability to concentrate and changes in eating and sleeping habits.

There's also an economic boost with DST, according to the US Chamber of Commerce, which claims Americans shop more after work if it's light out. According to JP Morgan Chase, there is a drop in economic activity of up to 5% when clocks return to Standard Time.

Representatives from the golf industry testified before Congress that even one additional month of DST was worth $200 million in green fees and golf club sales. And makers of barbecues testified it added $100 million in sales of grills and charcoal.



At least 18 states -- including Rubio's home state of Florida -- have already passed legislation for year-round daylight, according to the National Council of State Legislatures. But those measures cannot be applied until there is a change in federal statute.

What's next for the Sunshine Protection Act?



The House still has to vote on the bill, and so far, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has not indicated whether the House will take up the measure.



Rep. Frank Pallone, chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said Tuesday he was "pleased to see momentum building" for year-round DST. "It's clear to me that it is time to stop changing our clocks twice a year," Pallone tweeted.

If the bill clears both houses of Congress, the Sunshine Protection Act would go to President Joe Biden for signing.

Should it become law, the bill has a provision delaying its implementation until November 2023, to give airlines and other transport industries time to adjust their schedules.



States and territories that currently remain on standard time year-round would continue to do so.

Why do some people hate daylight saving time?

Many complaints about DST involve the inconvenience and cost of switching the clocks twice a year, as well as the risks of impaired focus and judgment from changing sleep schedules.

Heart attacks spike by nearly a quarter in the days following the start of DST, according to a 2014 University of Michigan report. And fatal car accidents jump 6%, according to a University of Colorado study.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine argued in a 2020 study that permanent standard time is better for public health and "most closely match[es] our circadian sleep-wake cycle."

"Daylight saving time results in more darkness in the morning and more light in the evening, disrupting the body's natural rhythm," wrote lead author M. Adeel Rishi.

Parents groups have also argued that operating on daylight saving time means, for much of the year, students are heading to school before the sun has risen, increasing the risk of accidents.



Rubio dismissed that complaint Monday, saying "it ignores the fact that we are already on it for 36 of the 52 weeks a year.." Schools concerned about early-morning darkness should adjust their start times, he suggested. "We start school in this country at the worst possible time for adolescents," Rubio said, alluding to data indicating Teens have a naturally later sleep cycle.

Ironically, daylight saving time does little to conserve energy -- the reason it was first instituted: A Department of Energy study found that during the four weeks the US extended daylight saving time in 2005, electricity usage only declined about 0.5%.

Gasoline consumption actually increases during DST months, according to Michael Downing, author of Spring Forward: The Annual Madness of Daylight Saving Time.



"When Americans go out of the house, they may go to the ballpark, they may go to the mall, but they don't walk there. They get into their cars," Downing told NPR.