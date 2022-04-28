Biden to Update Americans on Ukraine War: How to Watch

President Joe Biden is scheduled on Thursday to deliver an update about US support for Ukraine as the European country's military and citizens continue to resist the Russian invasion.

The update comes as Western nations send heavy weapons to support Ukraine resistance, as noted by The New York Times, and the White House prepares to propose legislation that'll hold Russian President Vladimir Putin's government and the country's oligarchs accountable for the war.

When is Biden's Ukraine update?

Biden is scheduled to speak at 7:45 a.m. PT (10:45 a.m. ET) Tuesday.

How to watch Biden's address

You can watch a livestream of Biden's remarks on YouTube, and we've embedded the video above. It'll also be available to stream on C-SPAN.