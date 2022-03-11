Biden to Call for End of Normal Trade Relations With Russia, Reports Say

Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

War in Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Friday is expected to announce that the US, along with the European Union and G7 countries, will seek to halt normal trade relations with Russia, according to multiple media reports. The move, which requires an act by Congress in the US, would reportedly raise tariffs on many Russian products.

The president is scheduled to speak later this morning about actions to "continue to hold Russia accountable" for its war on Ukraine. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.