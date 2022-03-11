Inflation Rises Facebook Suspends Some Violence Rules Ford F-150 Lightning Ride-Along 'Turning Red' Hits Disney Plus Musk and Grimes Welcome Baby Girl
Biden to Call for End of Normal Trade Relations With Russia, Reports Say

The move would put further economic pressure on Russia.

Carrie Mihalcik headshot
Carrie Mihalcik
gettyimages-1239056826

Revoking normal trade relations would come on top of sanctions already in place.

 Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
This story is part of War in Ukraine, CNET's coverage of events there and of the wider effects on the world.

President Joe Biden on Friday is expected to announce that the US, along with the European Union and G7 countries, will seek to halt normal trade relations with Russia, according to multiple media reports. The move, which requires an act by Congress in the US, would reportedly raise tariffs on many Russian products. 

The president is scheduled to speak later this morning about actions to "continue to hold Russia accountable" for its war on Ukraine. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More to come. 