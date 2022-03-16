Biden Calls Putin a 'War Criminal.' How the Russian President Could Face Justice

Peter Klaunzer/Getty Images

War in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday joined the chorus of officials condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes in Ukraine. Speaking with reporters at the White House, Biden said "I think he is a war criminal."

The administration has largely stopped short of using the term until now. Following Biden's remark, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden "was speaking from his heart" and that the State Department is carrying out a separate legal review.

Biden's comment came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress, pleading for more help from the US, including fighter jets and the establishment of a no-fly zone, and showing footage of the war.

Biden joins British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the American embassy in Ukraine, US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and others in describing aspects of the situation in Ukraine as war crimes. Vice President Kamala Harris had said last week that such allegations should be formally investigated.

"I have no question the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities," Harris said.

The Kremlin has denied the various allegations, placing blame on Ukrainian forces and characterizing some statements as propaganda efforts. On Wednesday, it called Biden's remark "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric."

Here's what you need to know about war crimes, including how they're defined, what Russia is accused of, and whether Putin could personally face charges.

What is a war crime?

According to the International Criminal Court, which investigates and tries individuals for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression, war crimes include the murder, torture or enslaving of civilians or prisoners of war; the taking of hostages; raping and looting; the wanton destruction of civilian property; and drafting children under 15 into the military.

Acts committed as part of a systematic attack, including murder, deportation and rape, are also classified as crimes against humanity, which don't have to take place during wartime to be prosecuted.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson levied charges of war crimes against Putin's regime on March 2 in regard to the use of munitions, and the American embassy in Ukraine spoke of war crimes as well, over Russia's taking of the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

In early March, Biden was hesitant to use the term. "We are following it very closely," Biden told reporters on March 2. "It's too early to say that."

By March 6, though, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper that "we've seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, which would constitute a war crime."



At a March 16 press conference, Biden personally referred to Putin as a "war criminal" in talking to reporters at the White House.

What Russian actions are being called war crimes?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first accused Russian fighter jets on Feb. 28 of "brutally" firing on residential areas in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city. Dozens of missile attacks, he said, were "clearly a war crime."

On March 4, the US embassy in Kyiv described Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar as a war crime that "takes [Putin's] reign of terror one step further."

The same day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's alleged use of cluster bombs, which deliver a deadly rain of smaller "bomblets," also constituted a war crime.

Cluster bombs detonate thousands of feet in the air and release dozens or even hundreds of submunitions over a wide swath. A single cluster bomb attack can "saturate an area up to the size of several football fields," according to the Cluster Munition Coalition, which campaigns against their use.

Marina Lystseva/Getty Images

Cluster bombs were banned by the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, though neither Russia nor Ukraine signed that treaty. (The US hasn't either.) Their indiscriminate detonations often maim and kill civilians, and many submunitions don't explode on impact. According to the International Red Cross, they can have a dud rate of up to 40%.

Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, has also alleged that Russia has deployed vacuum bombs, which create a devastating fireball that can obliterate anyone or anything in its proximity.

Though vacuum bombs aren't banned by treaty, weapons that indiscriminately attack combatants and civilians alike are prohibited by the Geneva Conventions, which define the rights of noncombatants and wartime prisoners.

Could Putin be charged with war crimes?

The ICC doesn't try entire countries, but rather the officials most responsible for violating laws. Putin could be indicted, even though neither Ukraine nor Russia is a party to the Rome Statute, because Ukraine granted jurisdiction to the ICC in 2013.



Chief ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has opened an investigation into the situation in Ukraine at the request of 39 member states. A review is also underway at the State Department to review possible war crimes in Ukraine, Psaki said.

UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is in The Hague this week to help make sure that "when that prosecution comes, the court will have what it needs," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Top military leaders and Kremlin officials could also be charged, as could Russian oligarchs, who, the White House alleges, enabled "Putin's war of choice."

But whether anyone would actually stand trial is another matter: The ICC doesn't hold trials in absentia, so Putin would have to surrender himself to authorities, which would almost certainly require a regime change in Russia.

If an arrest warrant was issued while he was still head of state, it would severely restrict his ability to travel outside Russia, Euronews reported, because all 123 member states of the ICC would be obligated to turn him over if he stepped foot in their country.

Bill Wiley of the Commission for International Justice and Accountability told The Guardian that building a war crimes case "is extremely difficult."

"International humanitarian law makes tremendous allowance -- more than people realize -- for incidental, or what the media calls collateral damage," Wiley said.

Prosecution requires numerous steps, Marti Flacks, director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Human Rights Initiative, told Euronews, "including collection of physical evidence, interviewing and collection of witness testimony, collection of contextual information and documentation that explain the circumstances where crimes were committed."



"And trying to do this in the context of an ongoing active war makes it difficult" to perform those duties, Flacks added.



A verdict may not be reached for a decade or longer: An investigation into alleged war crimes in Darfur started in 2005 and is still ongoing.

Who prosecutes war crimes?

Established by the Rome Statute of 1998, the International Criminal Court is an independent entity based in The Hague and empowered to prosecute individuals for four primary offenses: war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and the crime of aggression.

Normally, the ICC's 18 judges can hear a case only if the perpetrator or the country where the alleged offenses took place is party to the Rome Statute. But member states can refer a case, as can the UN Security Council.



Some 123 countries are under the ICC's jurisdiction, including Australia, Canada, half of Africa, most of Europe and all of South America.

Juan Vrijdag/Getty Images

Another 31 countries signed the Rome Statute but never ratified it, including the US, Israel, Russia and Ukraine, which has on occasion accepted the ICC's jurisdiction.

Russia pulled out of the court in 2016, days after the ICC said in a report that the country's actions in Crimea amounted to "an on-going state of occupation."

China, Indonesia and India are among the 41 countries that haven't signed the Rome Statute.

The ICC's first conviction, in 2012, was against Congo militia leader Thomas Lubanga for conscripting children into his army. In addition to the Ukraine crisis, the ICC is currently investigating possible war crimes in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda.

Why isn't the US a member of the ICC?



In 2000, then-President Bill Clinton signed the Rome Statute that created the court, but the treaty was never ratified by the US Senate.

Two years later, then-President George W. Bush withdrew the US from the treaty, with press secretary Ari Fleischer calling the court fundamentally flawed because "it can subject American civilians and military to arbitrary standards of justice."

Over the years, US officials have also alleged that the ICC lacks certain aspects of due process, including the right to a speedy trial, reasonable bail, jury trials and the prohibition against hearsay testimony.

Bush's successor, President Barack Obama, restored relations with the court, but only as an observer state.

How were war crimes tried before the ICC?

Previously, the UN's International Criminal Tribunal was responsible for investigating war crimes. It charged Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic in 1999, and between 1994 and 2016 it prosecuted top government officials charged with responsibility for the Rwandan genocide.

The Nuremberg trials, held immediately after World War II, marked the first prosecutions for crimes against humanity and genocide. Two dozen top Nazi leaders were tried by the Allies. Half were found guilty, including Hermann Goring, who founded the Gestapo, and Rudolf Hess, who drafted laws depriving German Jews of their civil liberties.