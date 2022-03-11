Biden Calls for End of Normal Trade Relations With Russia

Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

War in Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Friday announced that the US, along with the European Union and G7 countries, will seek to halt normal trade relations with Russia. The move, which requires an act by Congress in the US, will raise tariffs on many Russian products.

The action is the latest attempt by the US and other countries to impose economic penalties on Russia for its war on Ukraine. If approved, Russia would lose its "most favored nation" trading status, which allows goods to move between countries at lower tariff rates and fewer barriers to trade. The president said the move has bipartisan support.

"The free world is coming together to confront Putin," said Biden during remarks from the White House. "Our two parties here at home are leading the way."

In addition to ending normal trade relations, Biden said the US will prohibit the import of goods from several signature sectors of the Russian economy, including seafood, vodka and diamonds. G7 countries will also deny Russia the ability to borrow from leading multilateral financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Late Thursday, the Senate passed a $1.5 trillion government funding bill, which includes nearly $14 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. On Friday, Biden said he looks forward to quickly signing the bill.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in a move Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a "war against the whole of Europe." More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war, said the UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Friday.