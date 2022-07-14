Amazon Offers Improvements to Third-Party Sellers Amid EU Probe

Amazon has offered to make a number of changes for third-party sellers on its platform in a move to appease the EU.

The company will cease using the data it collects from third-party sellers to benefit its own business. It will also boost the visibility of the sellers' products by giving them equal treatment when posting offers in the coveted Amazon "Buy Box" spot – which highlights one seller and generates the majority of sales on the platform.

A further offer from Amazon will allow sellers to choose their own logistics and delivery providers, rather than being locked into using Amazon's services.

The concessions have come as part of Amazon's efforts to assuage Europe's concerns that it abuses its dual position as a seller of goods and the marketplace owner and operator. Back in 2019, the European Commission opened an antitrust investigation into the issue after smaller sellers complained that Amazon was using data it gathered from them to beat them when it came to selling products.

The investigation is one of many the European Commission has used to probe the policies and activities of big US tech companies to ensure European consumers are getting the best deals and services. By offering to make changes now, Amazon could well be avoiding a protracted legal battle resulting in huge fines (up to 10% of annual global revenue).

A new EU law, the Digital Markets Act, due to come into force next year, could make things even tougher for the biggest tech companies. It will designate them as gatekeepers and scrutinize them closely to ensure they're not abusing their dominant positions in the marketplace.

"While we have serious concerns about the Digital Markets Act unfairly targeting Amazon and a few other US companies, and disagree with several conclusions the European Commission made, we have engaged constructively with the Commission to address their concerns and preserve our ability to serve European customers and the more than 185,000 European small and medium-sized businesses selling through our stores," said an Amazon spokesperson in a statement. "No company cares more about small businesses or has done more to support them over the past two decades than Amazon."

The EU will now give third-party sellers an opportunity to reflect on the concessions offered by Amazon and provide their feedback by Sept. 9.