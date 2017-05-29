Police take perfect selfie after driving drunk man home

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

There are times when having one too many can involve being accosted two too many police officers.

This experience was encountered by an Australian man called Reece.

The difference is that the two officers took him home and then posed -- with him -- for a glorious selfie.

Soon, the picture began to float around the web. Reece had originally posted it with the words: "So was just looking through my phone and turns out these good c**** took some banger selfies after they took my drunk ass home. Bloody legends." (Translation: "banger" equals "very good.")

The Tasmania Police Department posted their work to Facebook. What a work. There is Reece in the background, prostrate in bed, but sober enough to signal that he's OK. And there are the officers smiling at a good deed done.

The police, though, added a message about ensuring you have a designated driver when you go out, or that you take public transportation.

"Snr Sgt Fox said that police did not normally drive people home who were suffering from the effects of alcohol." the post said. "However police are always looking for a place of safety for anyone who is affected by alcohol."

In this case, police said that they'd been contacted by a taxi company who were concerned for Reece. The police added wryly: "Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home."

The Tasmania Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

One hopes, however, that Reece has been in touch to commend the officers on their excellent photographic skills in a moment of severe stress.