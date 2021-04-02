Police officer dies after car rams barricade at US Capitol

Eric Baradat/Getty Images

The US Capitol was put on lockdown Friday after a car rammed into two police officers and hit a barricade. One of the officers died from his injuries, said acting US Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman during a press briefing.

US Capitol Police said there was an "external security threat at the North Barricade" of the US Capitol along Constitution Avenue. Just after 1 p.m. ET, a suspect drove his car into two officers then hit the North Barricade, said Pittman. The suspect then exited the car with a knife in hand. He was shot by US Capitol Police officers and has been pronounced dead, Pittman said.

The investigation is being handled by the DC Metropolitan Police Department. At this time, there doesn't appear to be any on going threat from the incident, said acting Metropolitan Police chief Robert Contee.

Images and videos from the scene were shared on social media, showing a large police response. Congressional offices were reportedly told that no entry or exit from buildings would be allowed and that people should stay away from exterior windows and doors.

Congress isn't in session, but some lawmakers, staffers, journalists and police are still in the buildings. Security at the US Capitol has come under the microscope after a mob stormed the building on Jan. 6 as Congress assembled to affirm the results of the presidential election.