New Zealand Police

KFC chicken might seem pretty irresistible when you're suddenly denied access to it. While the city of Auckland was under a Level 4 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic this week, two men, called "gang associates" by New Zealand police, were caught smuggling not just cash, but a car trunk full of KFC food into the city.

All restaurants, even take-out eateries, were closed for Auckland's Level 4 lockdown, so KFC must've seemed like a pretty hot commodity, even if it was sitting in a car trunk -- er, boot -- growing cold. The city has since moved to Level 3, where cafes, restaurants and take-out restaurants can offer contactless pick-up, delivery or drive through.

"Officers noticed a suspicious-looking vehicle traveling on a gravel road and upon seeing the police car, the vehicle did a U-turn and sped off trying to evade police," the New Zealand police statement read. "The vehicle eventually pulled over and police established they had been traveling from Hamilton trying to get into Auckland. The vehicle was searched and police located the cash, alongside empty ounce bags and a large amount of takeaways."

They're not kidding about "large amount." A photo provided by the New Zealand police shows three chicken buckets, four large KFC bags, about 10 cups of coleslaw and more. The police did not comment on whether the men were planning to resell the chicken and side dishes, or if they were just really, really hungry.

The police also seized $100,000 (US $70,000; £51,000, AU$97,000).

The two men, aged 23 and 30, will appear in court for breaching the health order, and the police say other charges are likely.