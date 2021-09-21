iPhone 13 and 13 Mini review iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max review iOS 15's best features DoorDash alcohol delivery PS5 restock tracker Britney Spears back on Instagram

Police bust men smuggling KFC chicken into city locked down for COVID

That's fowl play there, as Auckland, New Zealand, restaurants were closed at the time due to coronavirus measures.

Police in Auckland, New Zealand, caught two men smuggling cash and a trunk full of KFC chicken and side dishes into the locked-down city.

 New Zealand Police
KFC chicken might seem pretty irresistible when you're suddenly denied access to it. While the city of Auckland was under a Level 4 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic this week, two men, called "gang associates" by New Zealand police, were caught smuggling not just cash, but a car trunk full of KFC food into the city.

All restaurants, even take-out eateries, were closed for Auckland's Level 4 lockdown, so KFC must've seemed like a pretty hot commodity, even if it was sitting in a car trunk -- er, boot -- growing cold. The city has since moved to Level 3, where cafes, restaurants and take-out restaurants can offer contactless pick-up, delivery or drive through.

"Officers noticed a suspicious-looking vehicle traveling on a gravel road and upon seeing the police car, the vehicle did a U-turn and sped off trying to evade police," the New Zealand police statement read. "The vehicle eventually pulled over and police established they had been traveling from Hamilton trying to get into Auckland. The vehicle was searched and police located the cash, alongside empty ounce bags and a large amount of takeaways."

They're not kidding about "large amount." A photo provided by the New Zealand police shows three chicken buckets, four large KFC bags, about 10 cups of coleslaw and more. The police did not comment on whether the men were planning to resell the chicken and side dishes, or if they were just really, really hungry.

The police also seized $100,000 (US $70,000; £51,000, AU$97,000).

The two men, aged 23 and 30, will appear in court for breaching the health order, and the police say other charges are likely.

The car's trunk was jammed with KFC bags, full of takeout chicken and side dishes.

 New Zealand Police