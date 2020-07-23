Pokemon's Nintendo Switch fighting spinoff is free next week

Nintendo of America

If you've been curious about Pokemon fighting game Pokken Tournament DX, it'll be free for next week. The free period runs Wednesday, July 29 to the end of Tuesday, Aug. 4, according to Nintendo's US Twitter account.

You can download the trial from Nintendo's site. Any progress you make during the free phase will carry over if you buy the game after it ends, CNET sister site GameSpot noted.

Pokken Tournament DX launched on Switch in 2017, as an expanded port of a 2016 Wii U game, and saw you playing as Pokemon in one-on-one battles. GameSpot gave the Wii U version 9/10 in its review, so it's certainly worth a try if you're a Pokemon fan who's already subscribed to Switch Online.

Subscribing to Nintendo's $20 a year service will also get you access to online multiplayer, a bunch of classic NES and SNES games, and special, subscriber-only offers.