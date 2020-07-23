CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Taylor Swift drops surprise album Microsoft Xbox Games Showcase SDCC 2020 Second stimulus check China launches to Mars Sturddlefish Rocket League for free Ghost of Tsushima
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Pokemon's Nintendo Switch fighting spinoff is free next week

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play Pokken Tournament DX for free from July 29 to Aug. 4.

edjj1v2xoainbze

Can't argue with free.

 Nintendo of America

If you've been curious about Pokemon fighting game Pokken Tournament DX, it'll be free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribersnext week. The free period runs Wednesday, July 29 to the end of Tuesday, Aug. 4, according to Nintendo's US Twitter account.

You can download the trial from Nintendo's site. Any progress you make during the free phase will carry over if you buy the game after it ends, CNET sister site GameSpot noted.

35 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

See all photos

Pokken Tournament DX launched on Switch in 2017, as an expanded port of a 2016 Wii U game, and saw you playing as Pokemon in one-on-one battles. GameSpot gave the Wii U version 9/10 in its review, so it's certainly worth a try if you're a Pokemon fan who's already subscribed to Switch Online.

Subscribing to Nintendo's $20 a year service will also get you access to online multiplayer, a bunch of classic NES and SNES games, and special, subscriber-only offers.

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo Switch 2: What we want to see
6:22