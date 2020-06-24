Pokemon Unite is coming to Nintendo Switch, mobile devices

Pokemon Unite, a co-op team-based battling game, is coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, the Pokemon Company revealed in a Wednesday livestream. No release date was given for the free-to-start spinoff.

It'll feature crossplay, so it won't matter if you prefer playing on Switch or a phone. It's being made in partnership with TiMi Studios, which is owned by China's Tencent Games.

Playing as a Pokemon, you'll join a team of five to face off against another team of five -- a bit like a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games League of Legends and Dota 2. You'll have to cooperate with teammates to catch wild Pokemon, level up and evolve their own Pokemon, before taking on the other team.