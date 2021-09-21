Pokemon Unite: How to share saved data between Switch and mobile

The Pokemon Company

Nearly two months after it first launched on Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Unite is coming to mobile devices. The free-to-play Pokemon spinoff game will be available to download on Google Play and the Apple App Store starting Sept. 22, and players will even be able to share their saved data between the Switch and mobile versions. Here's how.

How to share Pokemon Unite saved data across Switch and mobile

Your Pokemon Unite progress is tied to the Nintendo account or Pokemon Trainer Club account you link when you begin the game. To share your saved data between the Switch and mobile versions, you must log in with the same account you originally linked when you first start the game on a new device.

Keep in mind that you must log in with your existing account the first time you start the game if you hope to carry over your progress. If you begin playing on a new device without linking, new saved data will be created, which means you'll no longer be able to link your existing saved data.

Pokemon Unite is free to download and play, with optional in-game purchases. Unlike most other multiplayer Nintendo Switch games, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not required to play Pokemon Unite online. The mobile and Switch versions of the game are the same in terms of gameplay and content.

To coincide with the mobile launch of Pokemon Unite, the Pokemon Company is rolling out a big update that will introduce new content and features to the game, including its second battle pass, new held items and a spectator mode that will allow you to watch other players' matches. The Pokemon Company will also distribute 2,000 Aeos Tickets to all players beginning Sept. 29 to celebrate surpassing 9 million downloads on Switch.